Westville Pitbull Attack Victim’s Fundraiser Raises Over R111,000 in 5 Days
- Sizwe Doncabe, 45, was mauled by pitbulls in Westville on 18 November 2026 and remains hospitalised
- The attack has sparked a public dispute between Doncabe and the dog owner over where the mauling actually began
- A fundraising campaign launched to cover his medical costs and living expenses drew significant public support
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KWAZULU-NATAL — The Back-a-Buddy fundraiser set up for a Westville man severely mauled by pitbulls has collected more than R111,000 in five days, as the victim continues to receive hospital treatment following the attack.
Sizwe Doncabe was attacked on 18 November 2026 in Westville, Durban, and sustained life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital as his recovery continues.
South Africans rallied behind the 50-year-old scrap collector after a video of him getting mauled by three pitbulls went viral on social media.
Conflicting accounts of the attack
Doncabe told the Highway Mail that he had been going through rubbish on the opposite side of the road when he spotted the homeowner bringing out bags. He crossed the street to look through them but said the dogs set upon him before he could reach the bags. He also recalled seeing a woman re-enter the property with the gate still open and was insistent that he never stepped foot inside the yard.
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The dogs' owner, who is pregnant, gave a different version of events. She alleged that Doncabe entered her property and that the attack began inside the yard, with the dogs pursuing him onto the street as he fled. Neither account has been independently verified.
In a video interview, a visibly injured Doncabe firmly rejected the owner's version of events.
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Campaign focuses on recovery, not blame
Kyle van Reenen, who launched the fundraising campaign on behalf of Doncabe, said the initiative was not about assigning responsibility for the attack. He noted that the total cost of Doncabe's medical treatment and rehabilitation remained unclear at the time.
Funds raised will be directed towards his medical care, recovery, and day-to-day living expenses during the period he is unable to work. Van Reenen called on the public to donate and share the campaign to assist the family through what is likely to be a prolonged recovery process.
The campaign's rapid growth reflects considerable public goodwill towards Doncabe, with the R111,000 milestone reached within just five days of the fundraiser going live.
Dog owners opens charges against the victim
Briefly News reported that the owner of three pit bulls that severely injured a scrap collector in Westville has opened assault and trespassing charges against the very man her dogs attacked, as police investigate both cases at the same time. While he receives treatment, the dog owner, Carmen Alexander, has formally laid charges against him with police.
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Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a current affairs reporter at Briefly News (joined in 2025). She has over five years newsroom experience. Butale worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms. Email: mbalenhle.butale@briefly.co.za