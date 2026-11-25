Cabinet has issued a response regarding the possible appointment of Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as national head of the Hawks

The Hawks had been without a permanent leader since Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya retired at the end of May 2025

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia had submitted a Cabinet Memorandum seeking concurrence for the appointment

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is inching closer to becoming the new head of the Hawks. Image: Central News

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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Cabinet has given the green light for Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to be appointed as the new national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia had submitted a Cabinet Memorandum requesting approval for the appointment. With Cabinet's concurrence now secured, the formal appointment process under Section 17CA of the South African Police Service Act can proceed.

Hawks without a permanent head since May 2025

The position has been vacant since Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya concluded his term at the end of May 2025, after serving as national head from 2018. Lt-Gen Siphesihle Nkosi stepped in as acting national head in the interim, a period that drew criticism over the prolonged absence of permanent leadership at the unit.

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Cachalia had been vocal about the urgency of filling the role, stating his desire for a dynamic, strategic leader capable of confronting organised crime syndicates at the highest level. The minister also indicated he did not want to delay the appointment further, noting that the next Cabinet meeting risked falling in early 2027.

What happens next?

Mkhwanazi, who previously served as KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, gained significant national attention in July 2025 after delivering a briefing in which he alleged criminal infiltration and political interference within the criminal justice system. He subsequently took on broader national coordination responsibilities targeting sophisticated crime syndicates.

His appointment is intended to provide stable, permanent leadership to the Hawks and reinforce the government's Police Reset Agenda, which aims to strengthen the fight against organised crime and cartels across South Africa.

Under the terms set out in the South African Police Service Act, Mkhwanazi's tenure as national head will be a fixed, non-renewable period of between seven and ten years. The Minister is required to report the appointment to Parliament within 14 days of it taking effect, or within 14 days after Parliament convenes if it is not currently in session at the time.

Mkhwanazi to launch new crime-fighting project

Briefly News also reported that General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi announced that he was launching a nationwide project.

Mkhwanazi's crime-fighting project will focus on organised crime in all forms across the country.

Mkhwanazi assured the province that the new task will not remove him from his role as KZN's Police Commissioner.

Source: Briefly News