Economic Freedom Fighters Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini responded sharply to a Western Cape High Court ruling on the Phala Phala report

The full bench declared that the Section 89 independent panel report was unlawful and set it aside, along with related National Assembly steps

Dlamini argued that Ramaphosa still has a case to answer over undeclared foreign currency, sparking mixed reactions on social media

The EFF’s Marshall Dlamini weighed in on the Phala Phala panel report ruling. Image: EFF Eastern Cape

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Economic Freedom Fighters Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini has sharply criticised a Western Cape High Court ruling that set aside the 2022 Section 89 independent panel report into President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm affair.

Dlamini made the remarks on the sidelines of the City of Ekurhuleni's inaugural council sitting on 25 November 2026, at the OR Tambo Government Precinct Civic Centre in Germiston, the same day the judgment was handed down.

Dlamini stands firm on impeachment push

Dlamini rejected the judgment without reservation.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"That ruling is madness. And those Western Cape judges, they know it. Because they have not responded to the key issues," he said.

He argued that Ramaphosa had effectively admitted to the central facts at issue. The EFF Secretary-General maintained that the Parliamentary impeachment route remained the correct process, calling the court's intervention unwarranted.

"That is just pure interference of the Western Cape by the court, and they know it even though there are judges who must respect them, but when they are wrong they are wrong," he added.

Court declares panel report unlawful

A full bench of the Western Cape High Court ruled on 25 November 2026 that the Section 89 independent panel report, which had found prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer on four charges, was unlawful. The court set it aside in its entirety, along with any steps the National Assembly had taken based on it. Each party was ordered to pay its own costs.

The Phala Phala scandal centres on the February 2020 theft of an estimated $580,000 in foreign currency hidden at Ramaphosa's private game farm in Limpopo. Former State Security Agency head Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges in 2022, alleging concealment of the theft and failure to report it properly to the police.

What you need to know about the Phala Phala case

How did South Africans react?

South Africans weighed in on the ruling and Dlamini's reaction across social media.

Tshimangadzo Nyase wrote:

"Whether they reject it or not, the court has set it aside."

Charles Mabasa was more direct:

"The Judgment is correct."

@llutladi was sardonic, writing:

"The court should now declare publicly that anyone can now put foreign currency under the mattress."

Nico Pretorius criticised the EFF's posture, stating:

"No respect for the courts, just like Malema when things don't swing their way."

Tebogo Hlabirwa Mphahlele called for further action:

"This judgment must be appealed. We must head back to the Constitutional Court."

ANC backs Cyril Ramaphosa over Phala Phala decision

In another article, the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) met to discuss the Constitutional Court's recent ruling on Phala Phala.

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa was not present at the meeting, as he was the subject of the discussions that were taking place.

South Africans took to social media to share mixed reactions to the NEC's resolution that the party stood behind the president's decision.

Source: Briefly News