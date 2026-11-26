Ray Saal, an ANC councillor, was sworn in as mayor of the Kai !Garib Local Municipality on 24 November 2026

The 31-year-old received the Aubrey Beukes Community Development Award in 2024 for her contribution to improving communities

Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike publicly congratulated Saal and praised the ANC for its diverse representation

Newly elected Kai!Garib local municipality mayor Ray Saal. Image: ANC Nortehrn Cape province

Source: Facebook

NORTHERN CAPE — Ray Saal, a 31-year-old ANC councillor, was sworn in as mayor of the Kai !Garib Local Municipality on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, following local government elections. Her appointment is believed to mark the first time a transgender woman has held a mayoral position in South Africa.

Speaking to MambaOnline after her swearing-in, Saal was clear that her motivation had always been service rather than symbolism.

"I did not run to make history; I ran to serve. But I understand what this moment means; it shows that leadership is not about who you are, it is about what you are willing to do for your community," she said.

She added that her immediate priority was straightforward:

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"My first thought was: Now the real work starts. This is not about a title; it is about responsibility to the people of Kai !Garib."

Saal's path to the mayoral chair

Before entering politics, Saal built a track record in community development. In 2024, she received the Aubrey Beukes Community Development Award in recognition of her contributions to improving communities. She has said that listening closely to residents and advocating consistently for service delivery shaped her path to leadership.

Saal said that her election could carry meaning beyond the Northern Cape, particularly for young people in smaller towns who may not see themselves as future leaders or decision-makers.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Mmapaseka Steve Letsike offered her congratulations on Facebook, saying she had phoned Saal directly to wish her well. Letsike praised the ANC for its diverse representation and wrote:

"What a time to be alive. Trans women will have a chair on the table, for now at the helm of service."

See Facebook post here:

LGBTQ+ representation in local government

Saal's election adds to growing LGBTQ+ visibility in South African municipalities. Democratic Alliance councillor Chris Pappas became the country's first openly gay mayor when he was elected to lead the uMngeni Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal in 2021.

Chris Pappas re-elected a mayor of uMngeni

Briefly News also reported that Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Chris Pappas is returning to the helm of the uMngeni Local Municipality for a second term as mayor on Friday, 13 November 2026. Out of all municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), uMngeni is the sole council where the DA achieved an outright majorityM proving Pappas' popularity. The municipality is also among the first in the province to convene its first council sitting since the Electoral Commission declared the 2026 Local Government Election results.

Source: Briefly News