A dangerous heatwave is set to grip parts of the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape on Thursday, 26 November 2026

Kimberley is expected to reach a scorching 36°C, while fire danger warnings have been issued for several municipalities

Several regions across South Africa face a mix of extreme heat, thunderstorms, fog and strong coastal winds on Thursday

Fire danger warnings due to extreme heat have been issued. Image: invizbk and chuchart duangdaw

Source: Getty Images

South Africa is in for a sharp contrast in weather conditions on Thursday, 26 November 2026, with searing heat in the west and south, and storms and fog affecting other parts of the country.

Extreme heat warnings for three provinces

The Northern Cape is set to bear the brunt of the heat. Kimberley can expect a partly cloudy day with temperatures climbing between 14°C and 36°C. Advisories have been issued for extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions in the Nama Khoi, Kamiesberg, Khai-Ma and Hantam municipalities.

The Western Cape will also bake, with fine and very hot conditions forecast across much of the province. Cape Town faces a fresh southerly wind and temperatures ranging from 17°C to 27°C. Coastal areas in the south will be cooler. The UVB Sunburn Index is rated Very High.

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The Eastern Cape is split in two. The western half will be fine and hot, while the eastern half starts with morning fog before warming up. Gqeberha residents should expect fog early, clearing to a fine day. Temperatures will range from 14°C to 24°C.

Early fog is also expected. Image: Santiago Urquijo

Source: Getty Images

Fire danger and storm alerts across the country

Extremely high fire danger conditions have been flagged for the Namakwa region of the Northern Cape, as well as the Matzikama and Cederberg municipalities in the Western Cape.

Gauteng faces a cloudy and unsettled day, with isolated showers and thundershowers expected in Johannesburg. Temperatures will sit between 15°C and 25°C, with an Extreme UVB Sunburn Index rating.

Limpopo will start cloudy with showers in the east, clearing to a partly cloudy afternoon with isolated thundershowers inland. Polokwane highs will reach 24°C. North West will be warm to hot, peaking at 30°C in Mahikeng, with isolated thundershowers expected.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and warm, with Bloemfontein reaching 32°C. Showers are expected in the north and east of the province.

KwaZulu-Natal residents can expect morning and evening fog inland, with partly cloudy conditions and isolated showers through the day. Pietermaritzburg will range from 14°C to 30°C, and the UVB Sunburn Index is rated High.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy with showers, particularly in the east, with Mbombela reaching 23°C.

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Source: Briefly News