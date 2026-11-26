Helen Zille took to X to share a video of Julius Malema claiming he controlled Herman Mashaba

Zille and Malema are embroiled in a legal battle, following comments she made about him in an interview

South Africans weighed in on Zille's post about Malema, criticising her for not addressing one key factor

Helen Zille shared a video of Julius Malema criticising Herman Mashaba, but many on social media were not having it. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Democratic Alliance Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille has posted a video of Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema to X, but South Africans were not impressed with her decision.

In the video, Malema could be seen talking about how the Economic Freedom Fighters controlled former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba and dictated his decisions during his term in office from 2016 to 2019.

The clip, shared by Zille on X, comes amid a legal fight between Zille and Malema over claims she made about the EFF leader.

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The claims that started the legal fight

The dispute traces back to an eNCA interview Zille gave on 8 November 2026, in which she alleged that Malema had effectively captured the City of Johannesburg during Mashaba's mayoral tenure.

Among the claims she made was that Malema influenced a billion-rand fleet tender and that Mashaba appointed Shadrack Sibiya as head of the city's anti-corruption unit on Malema's instruction.

Malema's lawyers responded the following day with a letter of demand requiring Zille to retract the statements, issue a public apology, and sign a written undertaking not to repeat them by 11 November, with a R1 million defamation claim threatened if she refused.

Her legal team at Minde Schapiro & Smith replied with a one-line rejection: "We have received your letter dated 9th November 2026. The answer to all your client's demands is: No. See you in court."

ActionSA enters the dispute

Malema subsequently launched urgent proceedings in the Johannesburg High Court seeking an interdict against Zille, with court arguments heard on 24 November 2026. His legal team argued that Zille relied on hearsay and lacked direct proof.

Since then, Mashaba, now leader of ActionSA, has submitted an affidavit disputing Zille's account. ActionSA National Chairperson Michael Beaumont also publicly shared a 22 September 2016 email to support the claim that it was DA Member of Parliament and then-Shadow Minister of Justice Glynnis Breytenbach who recommended Sibiya to Mashaba, not Malema or the EFF.

How did South Africans react?

South Africans were critical of the video Zille posted, with many noting she did not address the Sibiya matter.

@ST_Mahlangu wrote:

"He was speaking about insourcing of security guards in COJ. Play the full video."

@CitizenAndile said:

"I want to hear where he says he told Mashaba to appoint Sibiya."

@Ghost25442373 added:

"But he didn't say they made him employ Sibiya specifically."

@Pale_Pale18 commented:

"Helen, I can't believe you have me defending Julius! The proof is in black and white! The DA recommended that corrupt General Sibiya. You can't run away from that."

@StrAightMARVIN questioned:

"So politicking is your evidence? How about the actual email?"

@Mashesha_RSA wrote:

"Wena Magogo, you will apologise and pay that million."

Zille refuses to apologise to Malema

Briefly News reported that Zille responded after Malema's lawyers sent her a formal demand letter following her recent allegations.

The letter gave Zille until close of business on 11 November 2026 to retract her statements and issue a public apology.

Zille alleged that former Johannesburg mayor Mashaba had effectively become "the EFF's mayor" during his time in office.

Source: Briefly News