A team of local lawyers joined forces to provide legal support to Sizwe Doncabe, a scrap collector mauled by three pitbulls in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal

The dogs' owner Carmen Alexander opened trespassing and common assault cases against Doncabe, offering a competing account of the attack

Doncabe's BackaBuddy fundraiser surpassed R110,000 as public support for his recovery continued to grow

Local lawyer have stepped in to assist Sizwe Doncabe. Images: @News24/X and PeopleImages

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - A group of local lawyers has stepped in to defend the rights of Sizwe Doncabe, the scrap collector who was mauled by three pitbulls in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal, on the morning of 18 November.

Doncabe sustained serious injuries and has been recovering in hospital.

Lawyers step in to assist Doncabe

Social activist and attorney Tumi Sole announced on X that he had joined forces with a legal team and Kyle van Reenen, the man behind Doncabe's BackaBuddy fundraiser, to offer legal support to the victim and his family. The team made contact with the family's representative through the #CountryDuty network of attorneys and Access to Justice, and an initial consultation has already taken place.

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"Mr Doncabe's dignity needs to be protected," Sole said.

Legal team weighs counter-charges and civil action

The lawyers are now advising the family on what options are available to them. These include monitoring the criminal cases already opened, potentially laying counter-charges against the dog owner, and pursuing civil action for the injuries Doncabe sustained. The team is also looking into possible defamation and dignity-related claims.

This legal intervention follows reports that the dogs' owner, Carmen Alexander, opened trespassing and common assault cases against Doncabe. Alexander gave a different version of events, claiming Doncabe followed her onto her property and attacked her, and that her dogs acted in her defence before the altercation spilled into the street.

Doncabe pushed back against that account in a video recorded from his hospital bed. He said he was going through rubbish bags on the street as part of his work when Alexander opened her gate. He added that he recognised her as someone he had seen before in the neighbourhood and that her dogs had never posed a problem in previous encounters. According to Doncabe, the animals attacked him from across the street.

See Tumi Sole's post here:

CCTV footage under review as accounts clash

A witness who was present has also questioned Alexander's version, pointing out that there were no bloodstains on her property, which raises doubts about where the attack actually started. Police confirmed they are investigating both accounts and will examine CCTV footage as part of their inquiry.

BackaBuddy reaches R110K

In the meantime, Briefly News reported that public generosity towards Doncabe has not slowed down. His BackaBuddy fundraiser has already exceeded R110,000. The attorney encouraged members of the public to keep supporting Doncabe as he heals and prepares to navigate the legal process ahead.

Source: Briefly News