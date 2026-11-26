The Department of International Relations and Cooperation confirmed it has no new information on six missing South Africans

The South Africans have been missing since 26 August 2026 following a natural disaster at the Nepal-Tibet border

Three months on, affected families say they have received no official feedback and have been forced to track the cases on their own

Briefly News spoke to Wesley Vos from SA Digital Forensics and Investigations (SADFI) regarding the process when South Africans go missing abroad

DIRCO has no new information on the six South Africans who remain missing after the Nepal-Tibet floods. Image: Missing Person South Africa/ Dala U Crew

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has confirmed it has no new information on six South Africans who have been missing for three months following a catastrophic flood event at the Gyirong border crossing between Nepal and Tibet on 26 August 2026.

The six individuals were among hundreds of foreign pilgrims travelling on the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage route, a spiritual journey to Mount Kailash in Tibet, when a high-altitude glacier collapse near Langtang Lirung triggered a fast-moving debris flow that reached the border area within approximately seven minutes.

The surge of water, mud, and rock destroyed the Gyirong Port immigration complex, wiped out roads and bridges, and swept through settlements on both sides of the border. The disaster is estimated to have killed well over 1,000 people and left several thousand more missing across Nepal and Tibet.

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The six missing South Africans

The missing citizens include Terricia Govender, 33, from Isipingo Beach, who was travelling with the Isha Foundation and was last confirmed inside the Gyirong immigration office. Surendranath Maharaj, 74, and his wife Anita Devi Maharaj, 67, both from Ladysmith, were on the Kailash route at the time of the disaster.

Vivaganathan "Tony" Pillay, 66, and Janet Pillay, 56, also from Ladysmith, were with the Alpine Eco Trek and Expedition group. Bavika Ramjee, 43, from East London, was travelling with Kailash Journeys and was last known to be between Timure and the Rasuwagadhi border.

Families left without answers

DIRCO did not disclose whether it has sought further engagement with the governments of Nepal, China, or India since formal search operations concluded. The department stated it would inform families directly when any new information becomes available, but has not provided a timeline for further updates.

Families of the missing say they have received no substantive communication from the department and have had to pursue information independently. Durban resident Linda Govender, mother of Terricia, is demanding clarity on what post-search actions have been taken, how the cases are being coordinated diplomatically, and what investigative or tracing options, if any, remain open.

Why overseas missing-person investigations take longer

Briefly News reached out to Wesley Vos from SA Digital Forensics and Investigations (SADFI) regarding the process when South Africans go missing in another country.

"When someone goes missing in South Africa, the family can open a case at the local police station. When it happens in another country, different jurisdictions, legal systems and law-enforcement agencies are involved, and South African authorities have no power to search, investigate or demand records there.

They depend heavily on the foreign government to share information, carry out investigations and identify victims. Everything has to go through diplomatic channels and Interpol," Vos said.

He noted that at Nepal's request, SAPS collected DNA from relatives and sent the profiles to the Nepalese police and to Interpol in Kathmandu. By late October, DNA and fingerprint checks had still not identified any of the six.

"Identifying victims after a disaster of this size is especially difficult. Roads and communication networks were destroyed, remains may have been carried far from where people were last seen, and identification depends on specialised forensic processes such as DNA profiling. More than 5,500 people were reported missing in Nepal, and the High Commissioner has said the depth of the sludge is one reason for the delays. Identification could take months or years," he added.

Terricia's mother clings to hope

Briefly News also reported on Linda's first comments after finding out that her daughter was missing in Nepal.

She revealed that the last building Terricia was seen in was captured on video being completely swept away.

Terricia, 33, was on a spiritual pilgrimage to Mount Kailash before disaster struck the area.

Source: Briefly News