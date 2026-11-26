Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo called on families to visit cemeteries after persistent rainfall caused burial sites to subside at multiple locations

Affected graves were reported across Olifantsvlei, Westpark, Avalon and Waterval cemeteries, with both new and older sections impacted

City by-laws place the responsibility for grave maintenance on families, and City Parks requires formal permission before restoring damaged sites

Johannesburg City Park said recent floods have submerged graves. Image: Sabur Rashid/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo has urged families to visit the graves of their loved ones after weeks of heavy rainfall left soil waterlogged and caused burial sites across the city to sink.

According to SABC News, spokesperson Jenny Moodley raised the concern during an interview on SAfm's First Take SA on Thursday, 26 November, describing the situation as a recurring seasonal problem. She said the prolonged wet weather had triggered multiple reports of subsided graves, with headstones and tombstones displaced in some cases.

Cemeteries across Johannesburg affected

Moodley said the problem was most visible in newer sections of the city's cemeteries. Olifantsvlei Cemetery in the far south, Westpark Cemetery — particularly at its upper end — and Waterval Cemetery were among the sites affected. At Avalon Cemetery, older graves had also been impacted.

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She added that heavy rain, hail and generally poor weather conditions were also accelerating overgrowth. Families visiting busier cemeteries such as Westpark, Olifantsvlei, cemeteries in Alexandra and Avalon were asked to be patient regarding long grass.

Families must act, not City Parks

When asked why the entity did not simply repair the damage itself, Moodley explained that previous attempts at reinstatement had led to complaints of suspected tampering. City by-laws, she noted, place the duty of care firmly on families.

"The onus remains with the families to maintain any improvement or installation or plant material that has been placed on the grave," Moodley said.

Under the city's regulations, the burial site remains the ongoing responsibility of the family.

City Parks also requires formal consent from relatives before its teams can carry out any restoration work on a grave.

To assist, Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo has placed topsoil near affected areas.

"We have placed topsoil in close proximity to the affected areas where residents, of course, can access the soil and fill up these graves that have subsided," Moodley said.

With the festive season approaching, she called on families to visit gravesites, report any damage, reinstate displaced headstones and tend to plants and other installations.

This is not the first time the entity has issued such an appeal. In May 2026, Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo made a similar request after isolated graves became waterlogged and partially subsided at Olifantsvlei, Westpark and Avalon, reiterating at the time that it would not carry out repairs without family consent.

Little girl goes missing after Soweto floods

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the search for 11-year-old Ananqobile Jiyela, who was swept away by floodwater in Dobsonville during severe storms.

As rescue teams resumed their efforts, her family appealed for her body to be recovered so they could find closure. EMS warned that the chances of finding her alive were slim.

Source: Briefly News