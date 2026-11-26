Manaki Lucia Sizane appeared before the Meyerton Magistrates' Court after stealing eight jars of coffee from an OK Foods store

The 74-year-old pleaded guilty but asked the court for a non-custodial sentence, citing her age

The State revealed Sizane had 19 previous theft convictions dating back to 1988

A 74-year-old woman was arrested for theft. Images: Rodger Bosch and Valerie Winckler

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - A 74-year-old Gauteng woman found herself behind bars after stealing eight jars of premium coffee from a supermarket in Meyerton. Manaki Lucia Sizane was sentenced to three years' direct imprisonment by the Meyerton Magistrates' Court following a theft that left store management piecing together the crime through CCTV footage.

The incident took place on 11 September 2026, when Sizane and another woman entered an OK Foods store. The two allegedly hid eight 200g jars of Douwe Egberts coffee, each priced at R239.99, beneath their clothing before walking out without paying.

The theft was only discovered the following day, when a routine stock check by the store manager flagged the missing items. After confirming the coffee had not been sold, the manager reviewed surveillance footage, which reportedly captured the two women in the act.

The pair returned to the store the next day. The manager recognised them and alerted security and police. While one woman escaped, Sizane was arrested on the spot.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Woman's long history of theft convictions

In court, Sizane pleaded guilty and appealed for a sentence that would allow her to avoid prison. District Court Prosecutor Salome Brits pushed back firmly, drawing the court's attention to Sizane's extensive criminal past.

The State disclosed that Sizane carried 19 previous theft convictions spanning nearly four decades, from 1988 to 2026. Among her recent offences, the Vereeniging Magistrates' Court had sentenced her to a R4,000 fine or eight months in prison for stealing Jacobs Krönung coffee valued at R1,529.91.

The presiding magistrate sided with the prosecution, ruling that Sizane had shown no genuine remorse and had not changed her behaviour despite repeated convictions. She was sentenced to three years in prison and declared unfit to possess a firearm.

See X post here:

NPA secures confiscation orders linked to both cases

The National Prosecuting Authority's Pretoria Asset Forfeiture Unit secured confiscation orders connected to both the Meyerton and Vereeniging coffee theft cases. The orders amounted to R1,919.92 and R1,529.91 respectively, bringing the combined total to R3,449.83.

Director of Public Prosecutions in Pretoria, Advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi, welcomed the outcome and praised Prosecutor Brits and the Asset Forfeiture Unit for their efforts. The NPA said the case reflected its determination to hold repeat offenders accountable and to reinforce that crime ultimately does not pay.

Elderly woman arrested for renting to undocumented foreigners

Briefly News reported that an elderly South African woman was arrested in Houghton, Johannesburg, after police allegedly found she had been renting accommodation to undocumented foreign nationals on her property. The arrest, reported on 11 July 2026, forms part of a sustained joint enforcement drive by the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Department of Home Affairs, and labour inspectors targeting landlords, employers, and homeowners who knowingly provide.

Source: Briefly News