A 30-year-old bus conductor was fatally shot on Sea Cow Lake Road in Durban during his shift on Wednesday, 25 November 2026

KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed the shooting broke out during an argument between the conductor and a passenger

Glenwood Park police opened a murder docket after the incident, with no arrests made at the time of reporting

SAPS is probing a fatal bus shooting in Durban. Image: @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

DURBAN — A 30-year-old bus conductor was shot and killed while on duty in Sea Cow Lake, Durban, on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, after a dispute with a passenger turned fatal. The incident happened after a woman was shot dead at her home in Durban a week ago.

According to SABC News, the shooting took place at approximately 14:50 on Sea Cow Lake Road. The victim attempted to flee after being shot but collapsed at the scene, sustaining multiple gunshot wounds, including to the chest. Paramedics who arrived declared him dead on the scene. No other commuters on board were reported injured.

Murder docket opened after Sea Cow Lake shooting

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Paul Magwaza confirmed that Glenwood Park police had opened a murder docket following the incident. He said the victim was on duty as a bus conductor when an altercation broke out with a passenger, which escalated into the shooting.

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"Reports indicated the victim was on duty as a bus conductor when an argument ensued with a passenger, resulting in the shooting," Magwaza said.

He confirmed the conductor sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene. At the time of the report, no arrests had been made, and the shooter remained unknown.

SAPS, metro police respond to the scene

SAPS officers, Metro Police, and private security personnel all responded to the scene following the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing under the Glenwood Park police station.

Station commander killed in KZN

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the KwaZulu-Natal station commander killed during a shootout with armed robbery suspects near Greytown. The pursuit ended with two suspects dead, a third arrested, and several others escaping into mountainous terrain, prompting an intensive manhunt.

Source: Briefly News