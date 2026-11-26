Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma poked fun at Julius Malema’s reaction to Ntsiki Mazwai resigning from the Land Party

Mazwai resigned from the Land Party after the party received just 622 votes in the November local government elections

Malema responded to the news with laughing emojis, drawing attention to his long, fractious history with Mazwai

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma trolled Julius Malema. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has seized on Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema’s public mockery of Ntsiki Mazwai, using the moment to troll both figures over their shared Pan-Africanist ideology.

The exchange began after poet and activist Mazwai formally resigned from the Land Party following a dismal performance in the November 2026 local government elections. Having stood as the party’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate, Mazwai stepped down after the Land Party secured just 622 votes—or 0.02%—failing to win a single council seat.

When Sunday World shared the news of Mazwai’s departure on X on 26 November 2026, Malema replied directly to the post with three rolling-on-the-floor laughing emojis: 🤣🤣🤣.

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Ngobese-Zuma turns the tables on Pan-Africanists

Spotting an opening to jab at two of her ideological opponents at once, Ngobese-Zuma quote-tweeted Malema’s reaction with a dose of sarcasm.

"Hawu I thought bayazwana, ama Pan-Africanists. Guess I was wrong," she wrote.

The remark carried a sharp political edge. Both Malema and Mazwai are vocal proponents of Pan-Africanism, a philosophy centred on solidarity among all African people regardless of nationality.

That stance has repeatedly placed them in direct conflict with Ngobese-Zuma’s March and March movement, which prioritises strict immigration controls and the interests of South African citizens — a position critics aligned with Pan-Africanist thinking frequently label as xenophobic.

Other stories about Malema and Mazwai

Poet and activist Mazwai hailed the leader of the EFF, Malema, as a powerful politician.

Malema trolled Mazwai at an EFF presser after she announced she was contesting the elections.

Mazwai fired back at the EFF leader with a pointed message on X (formerly Twitter).

Source: Briefly News