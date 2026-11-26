Sizwe Doncabe, 44, was mauled by three pit bulls in Berea West, Westville, and is recovering in a Durban hospital

Doncabe disputed claims he entered the property, saying he was collecting cans from rubbish bags left outside on the road

Police opened a negligence case against the dogs' owners, who also laid assault and trespassing charges against Doncabe

Sizwe Doncabe gave an update on his recovery. Image: @ecrnewswatch/X

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL - A KwaZulu-Natal man mauled by three pit bulls is lying in a Durban hospital, still waiting to find out the full extent of his injuries. Sizwe Doncabe, 44, from Umzumbe, was attacked in Berea West, Westville, last week. Doctors are yet to complete their assessment of his condition and determine the next steps in his treatment.

According to ECR, Tsakane Mhlongo visited Doncabe at the hospital alongside his family on Wednesday, 26 November 2026. Speaking slowly from his hospital bed with his head and arm heavily bandaged, Doncabe described a painful and frightening experience.

"The dogs attacked me for more than a minute. I am in so much pain," he said.

Doncabe disputes trespassing claims

One of the most pressing concerns for Doncabe is the counter-claim made against him. The dogs' owners have opened cases of assault and trespassing, while police are separately investigating a negligence case against the owners.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Doncabe maintained that he never set foot on the property. He said he was doing what he regularly does before the municipal waste collection truck arrives, checking rubbish bags left out on the road for recyclable cans. He said the gate was still closing when he waited nearby, and that he never approached it.

"If there are cameras around the house, the footage will show exactly what happened. Anyone who watches it will see that I did not enter their property or even go near the gate," he said.

His right hand, his dominant one, sustained serious injuries during the attack and is still not functioning properly. Two passing motorists reportedly intervened and helped chase the dogs away.

See X post here:

Expert calls on owners to take responsibility

Animal behaviourist Karen Pienaar, from the UK Dog Behaviour and Training Charter in Gauteng, weighed in on the broader issue of responsible dog ownership in the wake of the incident.

Pienaar urged anyone considering getting a dog to seek professional guidance before choosing a breed, and to honestly assess whether the animal would suit their household, particularly if there are young children, cats or other dogs in the home.

Lwayers rally behind Sizwe Doncabe

Briefly News also reported that a team of local lawyers joined forces to provide legal support to Sizwe Doncabe, a scrap collector mauled by three pitbulls in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal. The dogs' owner Carmen Alexander opened trespassing and common assault cases against Doncabe, offering a competing account of the attack. Doncabe's BackaBuddy fundraiser surpassed R110,000 as public support for his recovery continued to grow.

Source: Briefly News