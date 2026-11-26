ANC Johannesburg chairperson Loyiso Masuku visited Alexandra on 26 November 2026 after overnight rains caused widespread flooding

Masuku warned that residents dumping debris into stormwater drains was worsening flood damage across Johannesburg

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services confirmed multiple households on 15th Avenue were affected

Alexandra's homes were flooded during the recent rains. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — Heavy overnight rains on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, flooded parts of Alexandra township, causing structural damage to homes across the area, with brickwork and rooftops collapsing under the pressure of floodwater.

ANC Johannesburg chairperson Loyiso Masuku visited Alexandra on Thursday morning and described the scene to eNCA as "a very devastating situation." She confirmed that several houses had caved in but said no injuries had been reported.

"You can see the bricks have caved in. You can see some of the roofs have also caved in. Unfortunately, there were no injuries, and we thank God for that," Masuku said.

Blocked drains blamed for flooding

Masuku pointed to blocked stormwater infrastructure as a key contributor to the damage. A walkabout with ward councillors and municipal officials showed how debris-choked drains caused water to overflow and spill back into residential areas once it reached the Jukskei River.

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She said residents had been throwing bricks, mattresses, nappies and sanitary towels into drains and catchment areas, with potentially far-reaching consequences not just for Alexandra but for other parts of Johannesburg as well.

"So we have a bigger responsibility to educate our communities about the importance of keeping their stormwater drains free from all these foreign objects," she said.

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi separately confirmed that several households on 15th Avenue in Alexandra had been affected by Wednesday night's flooding, also attributing blocked drains as a contributing factor. No injuries were reported, he said.

Residents urged not to build on city infrastructure

Masuku also raised concerns about residents building homes directly on municipal sewer and stormwater infrastructure, which prevents the city from maintaining it.

"You can't build on top of infrastructure of the city because when you build on an actual sewer, you build on the stormwater; you are actually prohibiting the city from being able to then maintain that particular infrastructure," she said.

She acknowledged the municipality still bore a duty to maintain infrastructure on an ongoing basis, even as she called on residents to change their behaviour.

Non-governmental organisations were on the ground providing blankets and assisting with roof repairs, while disaster management teams were also available to respond. Masuku called for sustained cooperation between government, residents and civic groups to develop longer-term solutions.

"But we can't live like that. We have to change the culture," she said.

City Parks urges families after floods submerge graves

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo’s warning that heavy rains have caused graves to sink at several cemeteries, including Olifantsvlei, Westpark, Avalon and Waterval. Families are responsible for maintaining graves, and City Parks requires their permission before carrying out repairs.

The damage follows weeks of persistent rain, with displaced headstones and subsided graves reported in both newer and older sections. With the festive season approaching, families are being urged to check gravesites and address any damage.

Source: Briefly News