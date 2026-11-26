Minister of Social Development Dina Pule confirmed her department is engaging National Treasury to review the Child Support Grant

Pule made the disclosure in a written parliamentary reply to a Member of Parliament who raised concerns about the affordability of feeding children

South Africans weighed in on the minister's comments, but many believed she was focusing on the wrong social grant to increase

Minister of Social Development Dina Pule confirmed her department is engaging National Treasury to review the Child Support Grant. Image: @centralnewsza/ @The_DSD

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE — Minister of Social Development Dina Pule has confirmed that her department is actively lobbying National Treasury for larger increases to the Child Support Grant (CSG), citing the pressures of rising food costs on low-income households.

Pule, who was appointed minister in August, made the disclosure on 26 November 2026 in a written parliamentary reply to Economic Freedom Fighters Member of Parliament Tebogo Mokwele, who had asked whether the department was engaging Treasury to review the grant against the backdrop of high food prices.

"Yes, the Department has conducted significant research and continues to engage the National Treasury and other stakeholders to review the Child Support Grant (CSG) in the context of the high food prices. These discussions are ongoing, and the Department continues to motivate for higher increases to the CSG," Pule said.

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Child Support Grant falls short of estimate

The CSG currently stands at R580 per month, following an upward adjustment in April 2026. Despite the increase, the figure remains significantly below the estimated R900 required to cover a basic child food basket, leaving many families unable to adequately feed their children.

The push for a higher CSG comes as similar pressure mounts around other social grants. Pensioners of South Africa (POSA) has called for the Older Persons Grant to be raised from its current R2,400 per month to R5,000, arguing that pensioners can no longer meet basic living expenses on what they currently receive.

Public divided on grant increases

The announcement drew mixed responses on social media. Many users questioned the sustainability of expanding the grant system, while others pointed to the financial burden already carried by elderly caregivers.

Grant Brettenny wrote:

"We, as grandparents, are bearing the burden of looking after and feeding the kids and grandkids. Why no bigger increase for pensioners?? We still have to babysit while parents are looking for work, any work."

Tman Rings commented:

"There is no need for that grant in the 1st place. Schools can feed the kids and supply them with uniforms and books. Money can be directed to department stores, with parents taking the kids to get clothes for set amounts during the year. Rather, increase old age grants."

Ofentse Jabulani said:

"Create jobs for people. People should not depend on grants."

Thabang Mnisi added:

"Why child grants? Old age are the ones taking care of some families — increase their grants, not these child grants. Those kids need family planning and job opportunities."

Cerize Marais wrote:

"No. It's quite simple. Don't reproduce if you can't afford it. That's why it's called family planning. Increasing the grant simply motivates people to have children at other people's expense."

Fikile Mbalula defends Pule's appointment

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Fikile Mbalula's comments about Pule's appointment as Minister of Social Development.

Mbalula came out in defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision, as Pule had a previous corruption charge that led to her dismissal.

The divisive appointment has sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many accusing the African National Congress of failing to implement renewal.

Source: Briefly News