President Cyril Ramaphosa publicly dismissed speculation about his future at a Cape Town investment event on 24 November

The African National Congress recorded its worst-ever municipal performance, winning a majority in only two of eight metros

South Africans weighed in on Ramaphosa's comments about not stepping down, with many welcoming the news

President Cyril Ramaphosa ruled out resignation, sparking mixed reactions online. Image: Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE — President Cyril Ramaphosa has firmly rejected speculation that he plans to resign as head of state or African National Congress leader, following the party's historically poor showing in the recent local government elections.

Speaking at Sygnia's 20th-anniversary celebration in Cape Town on Tuesday, 24 November, Ramaphosa addressed concerns raised by Sygnia founder Magda Wierzycka about his political future and the uncertainty surrounding South Africa's leadership.

The ANC received roughly 31% of the national vote, down from 46% in the 2021 local elections, in what analysts described as the party's worst-ever municipal performance.

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The party secured outright majorities in only two of the country's eight major metros, triggering coalition negotiations in key cities including Johannesburg, where the ANC finalised a deal with ActionSA to sideline the Democratic Alliance.

Ramaphosa's remarks at Sygnia event

Responding directly to questions about whether he intended to step aside, Ramaphosa was unequivocal.

"I'm still sort of tied to my job. I have no thought of resigning. It was a rumour that has spread around because of the performance of my party. There is no such [thing]. I am not resigning. I'm still saddled and on top of the horse," he said.

He also addressed the question of time remaining in his term.

"I have been running with this horse and guiding it, and so I'm here. There's still quite a bit of runway until my term comes to an end, so I'm here to serve the people of South Africa," Ramaphosa said.

Resignation rumours had intensified in the days following the election results, fuelled in part by commentary from prominent political figures, including former president Thabo Mbeki. Deputy President Paul Mashatile has been widely mentioned as a potential successor, though senior ANC leaders have denied that any pressure is being placed on Ramaphosa to exit.

South Africans react online

The president's remarks drew a range of responses on social media, with many users weighing in on what his continued tenure means for the ANC's future support.

Musa Lwazi said:

"No, don't resign, President. Drop it until it reaches below 15%."

Albie Niemandt wrote:

"Good news. Helping us to get rid of the ANC."

Zavi Mgema commented:

"No need to repeat old news; he said this a long time ago, and I support that decision; there's no reason he should resign. President Ramaphosa will finish his term as he should. Anybody with a problem with that must go jump."

Thabang Malefane said:

"He's finishing it (ANC) off for the last time."

Bheki Abby Mkhuma added:

"He wants to leave it at below 20%"

Motjaba Al Fayed wrote:

"Great news. Ramaphosa will be the last president of South Africa from the ANC"

Mzansi Wire TV noted:

"Ramaphosa is clearly not ready to throw in the towel despite the ANC's poor election performance. But then, how long before pressure from within his own party starts mounting? We are speaking from past incidents."

Ramaphosa warns that underperformers will be removed

Briefly News previously reported that Ramaphosa issued a stark warning to ANC councillors and mayors at a pre-election rally in Mdantsane.

Ramaphosa said the ANC wants accountable, capable and ethical leaders running municipalities across South Africa.

South Africans reacted sharply online to his comments, with many questioning why action was not taken sooner.

Source: Briefly News