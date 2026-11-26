AfriForum's Deputy Chief Executive Werner Human travelled to Geneva to address the 19th session of the UN Forum on Minority Issues

Human planned to raise concerns about 145 race-based laws, the status of Afrikaans in public schools, and anti-farmer political rhetoric

AfriForum argued that farm attacks are being dismissed as ordinary crime rather than treated as a distinct and urgent priority

AfriForum's Deputy Chief Executive Werner Human travelled to Geneva to address the 19th session of the UN Forum on Minority Issues. Image: @afriforum

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

SWITZERLAND — AfriForum's Deputy Chief Executive, Werner Human, is attending the 19th session of the United Nations Forum on Minority Issues in Geneva, where the civil rights organisation intends to present a series of concerns about the treatment of minorities in South Africa.

AfriForum announced Human's participation in a post on X on 26 November 2026, describing the forum as an opportunity to make a strong case for the organisation's positions on a range of contentious domestic issues.

AfriForum's presence at the UN forum is consistent with its broader strategy of pursuing international scrutiny as a complement to domestic legal and advocacy efforts. The organisation has promoted its report titled "The World Must Know" in connection with the Geneva session, framing its submission around the advancement of minority rights through intercultural dialogue at the international level.

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AfriForum's concerns at the UN

Among the topics Human is scheduled to address is what AfriForum describes as approximately 145 race-based laws currently in effect in South Africa.

The organisation argues that these laws undermine the rights of minority communities, reducing constitutional protections to what it characterises as paper rights that offer little practical effect.

Human is also expected to raise the issue of Afrikaans in public schools, which AfriForum contends is under growing threat from policy decisions that deprioritise mother-tongue education in the language.

Additionally, he plans to draw attention to what the organisation describes as hate-filled and violent political rhetoric directed at farmers, as well as the classification of farm attacks as ordinary crime by authorities.

AfriForum has long argued that farm attacks, which it says often involve extreme violence and torture, are not being treated with the urgency they warrant.

The organisation contends that there is insufficient political will to categorise these incidents separately or to address the rhetoric it believes contributes to the climate of risk faced by farming communities.

The South African government has previously rejected these characterisations, stating that claims of Afrikaner persecution constitute a false narrative and that minority communities are being empowered and protected under existing legislation.

Source: Briefly News