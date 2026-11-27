OR Tambo International Airport issued an official notice about a power interruption at its Domestic Terminal on 27 November 2026

The cause of the outage was not disclosed, leaving passengers and observers with questions about what triggered it

Travellers and social media users raised concerns about flight delays and the broader implications of the blackout

A power outage at OR Tambo International Airport left many frustrated and questioning whether flights would be delayed. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — OR Tambo International Airport has confirmed a power interruption at its Domestic Terminal on 27 November 2026, raising immediate concerns among travellers about delays and disruptions during one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.

The official notice was published by the airport's verified account, @ortambo_int, on X (formerly Twitter). No cause for the outage was provided at the time of posting, and no timeline for restoration was given.

"Contingency measures have been implemented to minimise operational disruptions and facilitate passenger processing," the notice stated.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Chaos and confusion at the terminal

The announcement drew swift responses from passengers and observers, with several raising concerns about the practical impact on check-in queues and flight schedules.

@cnessy_ wrote:

"Are flights going to be delayed because we are early only to wait 3 hours in line to try to check in?"

@MoniqueOtto14 was more direct, saying:

"I don't think you have succeeded in minimising disruptions. Absolute chaos."

The timing of the outage, coinciding with Black Friday on 27 November, did not go unnoticed.

Zanele Stootman commented:

"It's a Black Friday indeed."

Others were more sceptical:

Busisiwe Lumata questioned the circumstances, writing:

"Why does it sound like a deliberate act?"

Maggie Chetty stated:

"There is something fishy going on."

Andile Maimela added:

"They've done that intentionally because ke December boss. Something big is in transit."

Other stories of delays at the country's airports

Source: Briefly News