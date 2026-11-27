The person behind the Baas Kruger Facebook account publicly defied a Gauteng High Court ruling and threatened further action against Minister Kubayi

The Gauteng High Court granted Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi interim relief on 24 November 2026, ordering posts to be removed

The account holder signalled an intention to appeal the judgment, leaving the legal dispute far from resolved

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi. Image: Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — The operator of the Baas Kruger Facebook account has publicly declared they will not comply with a court order directing them to remove posts about Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi. The account holder also announced plans to appeal the ruling and threatened to publish what they described as the minister's "other files."

Gauteng High court order against 'Baas Kruger'

The Gauteng Division of the High Court in Tshwane granted Kubayi interim relief on 24 November 2026. The order directed the Baas Kruger account operators to take down specified publications about the minister and barred them from posting content of a similar nature. Meta Platforms and Facebook South Africa were also cited as respondents and ordered to remove the disputed content or restrict access to it within South Africa. The order remains in force until the matter is finally determined.

Despite that ruling, the account holder posted a defiant response on Facebook.

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"My official response: Minister of Justice Mamokolo Kubayi, I will not be deleting any posts as ordered by the Gauteng High Court. I will appeal the Gauteng High Court judgment and also post your other files..." the post read. The statement also contained insulting language directed at the minister.

See X post about the dispute here:

How the dispute started

The legal battle became public earlier in November when Kubayi announced she was taking action against the account in her personal capacity, appointing a legal team to address what she described as cyberbullying and disinformation.

In a statement dated 7 November, the department said Kubayi alleged the account had repeatedly published false claims damaging her dignity and reputation, and that prior attempts to have the content removed had been ignored.

One of the central disputes involved a clip from an ANC Siyanqoba Rally in the Eastern Cape, in which Kubayi interacted with SABC journalist Samkele Maseko. The video circulated with claims that she had used the phrase "squeezed like cranberries." The department rejected that characterisation, insisting the phrase came from Maseko, not the minister.

The department confirmed that Kubayi would cover her own legal costs, noting that the State Attorney Policy did not extend to state-funded representation for matters of a personal nature.

Government warns anonymous accounts can face consequences

Department warns against defamation or harassment

Following the court ruling, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development issued a statement arguing that freedom of expression could not shield unlawful defamation or harassment.

The department also cautioned that those operating anonymous or fictitious social media accounts were not immune from accountability, and that unlawful conduct could result in civil liability, court interdicts or criminal prosecution.

Mmamoloko Kubayi warns occupants of hijacked buildings

Previously, Briefly News reported that Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi issued a stark warning to people living in non-compliant buildings at a Pretoria briefing on 19 November 2026. A consolidated government assessment identified 2,400 unsafe, bad, or hijacked buildings across eight municipalities. Law enforcement agencies have received instructions to make arrests as the government moves into an operational phase.

Source: Briefly News