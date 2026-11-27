Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was confirmed as the permanent national head of the Hawks on 27 November 2026

The post had been vacant since Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya retired at the end of May 2025 after a seven-year term

Lieutenant-General Siphesihle Nkosi served as acting head of the Hawks for more than 18 months before Mkhwanazi's appointment

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has officially been appointed as the new head of the Hawks nationally. Image: @southafricandly

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has been confirmed as the permanent national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks.

The announcement was made public on 27 November 2026, confirming the end of a prolonged leadership vacuum at one of South Africa's most prominent law enforcement units.

The role has been vacant for 18 months

The Hawks have been without a permanent head since Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya retired at the end of May 2025, concluding a seven-year tenure that began in June 2018. During the gap that followed, Lieutenant-General Siphesihle Nkosi, the deputy national head, stepped in as acting head — a role he held for more than 18 months before Mkhwanazi's permanent appointment was finalised.

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The Hawks were established between 2008 and 2009 as a replacement for the former Scorpions. Operating as a specialised unit within the South African Police Service (SAPS), the directorate's mandate under section 17D of the SAPS Act focuses on preventing, combating and investigating national priority offences.

These include serious organised crime such as drug syndicates, cash-in-transit heists, illegal mining and human trafficking, as well as complex commercial crimes involving large-scale fraud, money laundering and economic offences. The unit is also mandated to tackle serious corruption in both the public and private sectors under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

Mkhwanazi now takes the helm of this directorate at a time when South Africa continues to face significant pressure around high-level corruption investigations and organised criminal activity.

Source: Briefly News