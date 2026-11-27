An 80-year-old retired pastor was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a brick struck his vehicle following a church service

The attack on the Cape Flats reportedly caused the pastor to lose control of his car and crash into a nearby house

The incident is one of several brick-throwing attacks on motorists recorded across South Africa in recent months

80-year-old Pastor Anton Janse van Rensburg was hospitalised after he was attacked when a brick was thrown at his vehicle. Image: @RiseAgainstEvil/ Анатолий Тушенцов

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE — An 80-year-old retired pastor is receiving hospital treatment for serious injuries after a brick was hurled at his vehicle on Sunday, 22 November, shortly after he finished leading a service at the Reformed Church Crossroads on the Cape Flats.

The impact reportedly caused Pastor Anton Janse van Rensburg to lose control of his car, which then crashed into a house close to the church.

Rev Banie van der Walt of the Reformed Church Paarl, who spoke on behalf of the congregation, confirmed that Van Rensburg was conscious and communicating with those around him.

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"He is awake and speaking to people, but although his condition is stable, he will be going for MRI scans. Everyone is still in shock at what happened. The reality of the incident has not set in," Van der Walt said.

A lifetime of service in the ministry

Van Rensburg began his ministry career in 1970. Over more than five decades, he served as a missionary in Durban, a pastor in Bloemfontein-Suidheuwels, and a military chaplain in Klerksdorp, before taking up postings in Paarl and Cape Town in his later years.

Van der Walt emphasised that Van Rensburg had come out of retirement voluntarily to assist the Crossroads congregation, describing him as a figure of considerable dedication.

"He is a dedicated man of God and not one to lie down. I am sure if he feels better, he will be back with the congregation in no time. We are praying for him and his congregation," Van der Walt added.

Brick attacks on motorists a recurring threat

The assault on Van Rensburg is part of a broader pattern of brick-throwing incidents targeting motorists across South Africa.

In October 2026, Pastor Anthea Wilkinson (53) died in hospital after being struck in the head by a brick during a smash-and-grab attack near the R300 and Jakes Gerwel Road intersection in Samora Machel, Cape Town. No arrests had been made at the time of reporting.

In August 2025, three Democratic Alliance Members of Parliament, Ian Cameron, Nicholas Gotsell, and Lisa-Maré Schickerling, were attacked in Philippi East when assailants threw bricks through their vehicle's windows during slow-moving traffic. Two teenagers were subsequently convicted in connection with the incident, with one sentenced to five years' imprisonment in November 2026.

Additional incidents were reported in late 2026 on the N12 highway, where private security companies arrested a suspect following multiple attacks on passing vehicles, and on the N2 near Cape Town, where brick-throwing from pedestrian bridges has been a persistent concern.

Other stories about objects being thrown at vehicles

A woman died after a large rock was hurled from the Concord Road Bridge onto the R24 freeway near Bedfordview.

A truck travelling on the N2 highway was struck by a brick in the early hours of the morning, near an Engen garage.

A Gauteng motorist has died after a brick was thrown from an overpass on Tuesday, 30 December 2025.

Source: Briefly News