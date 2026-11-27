The Johannesburg High Court has ruled on Julius Malema's urgent interdict against Helen Zille

Zille made specific corruption allegations against Julius Malema on live television, leading to the legal action

Judge Marcus Senyatsi drew a clear line between permissible political commentary and the specific claims

Helen Zille has lost one of her court battles against Julius Malema. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — The Johannesburg High Court has issued an interdict against Democratic Alliance member Helen Zille, prohibiting her from repeating specific corruption allegations she made against leader Julius Malema.

Judge Marcus Senyatsi handed down the ruling on 27 November 2026, also ordering Zille to pay Malema's legal costs. Judge Senyatsi's ruling drew a careful distinction between general political commentary and the targeted factual claims Zille had made.

The court confirmed that Zille remains free to describe Mashaba as the "EFF's mayor" or to assert that the EFF held political sway during his administration. However, the interdict strictly prohibits her from repeating the specific allegations relating to City Power, fleet tenders, procurement decisions, and the circumstances surrounding Sibiya's appointment.

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Malema has been given 15 court days to institute a full defamation trial following the ruling.

Why did Malema seek an interdict?

The dispute traces back to an eNCA television interview on 8 November 2026, during which Zille criticised Herman Mashaba's tenure as Mayor of Johannesburg from 2016 to 2019.

She alleged that Malema had effectively captured the City of Johannesburg during that period, claiming he exerted improper influence over Mashaba's administration. Zille's specific allegations included that Malema controlled City Power, manipulated municipal fleet tenders and procurement decisions for his own benefit or that of front companies, and pressured Mashaba into appointing Shadrack Sibiya as head of the city's anti-corruption unit.

Malema and the EFF demanded that Zille retract the statements and apologise. When she declined, they filed an urgent interdict application in the Johannesburg High Court.

Since then, Mashaba, now leader of ActionSA, has submitted an affidavit disputing Zille's account. ActionSA National Chairperson Michael Beaumont also publicly shared a 22 September 2016 email to support the claim that it was DA Member of Parliament and then-Shadow Minister of Justice Glynnis Breytenbach who recommended Sibiya to Mashaba, not Malema or the EFF.

Zille refuses to apologise to Malema

Briefly News reported that Zille responded after Malema's lawyers sent her a formal demand letter following her recent allegations.

The letter gave Zille until close of business on 11 November 2026 to retract her statements and issue a public apology.

Zille alleged that former Johannesburg mayor Mashaba had effectively become "the EFF's mayor" during his time in office.

Source: Briefly News