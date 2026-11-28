President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the official launch of the CANAL+ Academy at MultiChoice City in Johannesburg on Friday

The Academy aims to rebuild South Africa's creative sector after widespread job and skill losses in recent years

Ramaphosa called on young South Africans to seize the opportunity and share local stories on the world stage

Ramaphosa on the left and a woman learning how to use a device on the right. Images: Cyril Ramaphosa/Facebook and Southern University and A&M College / Contributor/Getty

Source: UGC

A French media giant's new training facility gave President Cyril Ramaphosa a platform to push back against youth unemployment and call on the private sector to do more.

Ramaphosa addressed the official launch of the CANAL+ Academy at MultiChoice City in Johannesburg on 27 November 2026, praising CANAL+ for following through on the commitments it made when it acquired MultiChoice. He said the company's decision to position South Africa as an investment hub for English-speaking African markets was exactly the kind of confidence the country needed from foreign investors.

Why the Academy matters for SA's creative sector

South Africa's film and broadcasting industries have shed jobs and skills in recent years, and Ramaphosa presented the Academy as a meaningful step toward reversing that trend. He pointed to the legacy CANAL+ inherited from MultiChoice, including local productions such as Umkhokha: The Curse, My Brother's Keeper, Binnelanders, The Queen, and The River, as proof that there is both appetite and talent for homegrown storytelling.

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The President argued that capital and technology alone are not enough without skilled people behind them. He urged other businesses to follow CANAL+'s example by offering hands-on, industry-grounded training that closes the gap between formal qualifications and what employers actually need.

AI and youth employment on the agenda

Ramaphosa also used the occasion to speak about the speed at which the creative sector must adapt. Streaming, digital tools, and artificial intelligence are reshaping how content is made and distributed, and he said industries that do not keep pace risk being left behind.

Following a recent working visit to Silicon Valley, the President revealed that the government is developing a national AI action plan, to be completed within 90 days, with clear responsibilities and measurable targets. Alongside this, a new investment fund for high-technology start-ups backed by public, private, and development finance institutions is in the works. He invited the creative industry to participate in both initiatives.

To help Academy graduates move from training into real employment or entrepreneurship, government intends to align the curriculum with national qualifications and link it to existing programmes such as the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention and the SAYouth network.

The South African Revenue Service separately welcomed Ramaphosa's AI push, with Commissioner Dr Johnstone Makhubu saying SARS is already well placed to contribute practical lessons. He noted that the service's AI assistant, Ask Lwazi, handles more than 3 million interactions a year, while more than 6 million taxpayers were auto-assessed in the most recent cycle, with nearly 98% accepting those assessments without submitting their own returns. Makhubu emphasised that governance must remain proportionate to the consequences of each AI application, and that final decisions must stay a human responsibility.

Ramaphosa closed his address by calling on young South Africans to use the opportunity the Academy presents to bring their stories to a global audience.

More on Cyril Ramaphosa

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Source: Briefly News