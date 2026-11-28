President Cyril Ramaphosa signed off on a 3.5% salary increase for ministers, MPs, judges and other senior officials, effective from April

The percentage closely matches what SASSA pensioners received, but the rand difference between the two groups is staggering

With inflation climbing and the next Budget Speech months away, grant beneficiaries face a long wait to find out what 2027 holds for them

SA president Cyril Ramaphosa on the left and a SASSA sign board on the right. Images: Cyril Ramaphosa/Facebook and SASSANewsZA/Facebook

Source: Facebook

When President Cyril Ramaphosa approved a 3.5% salary increase for South Africa's highest-ranking public officials, the number looked modest on paper. But the rand figures tell a very different story.

The increase, which takes effect from April, applies to ministers, deputy ministers, Members of Parliament, premiers, judges and magistrates. A minister's annual salary rises by R98,008, moving from R2,800,225 to R2,898,233. That works out to roughly R8,167 more per month. Deputy ministers see their annual pay go up by R80,712, climbing from R2,306,044 to R2,386,756. These salaries come with a range of taxpayer-funded benefits, including cars, medical aid, cellphones, security, housing and travel allowances.

How does this compare to SASSA grants?

The 3.5% increase for office-bearers sits just below the 3.7% hike that SASSA pensioners received in April 2026, which added R80 to Old-Age Grants, bringing them to either R2,400 or R2,420 depending on age. In percentage terms, the two groups are not far apart. In practice, one minister's monthly salary is roughly equivalent to 100 SASSA Old-Age Grants combined, and the monthly rand increase a minister receives is more than 100 times what a pensioner gained.

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Both increases have been trending downward. For office-bearers, the hike dropped from 5.5% in 2024 to 4.1% in 2025 and now 3.5% in 2026. SASSA pension increases fell from 5.9% in 2025 to 3.7% in 2026. National Treasury weighs these figures against inflation forecasts, but inflation reached a near two-and-a-half-year high of 5.2% in October 2026, driven partly by a 42.9% annual jump in fuel prices. Standard Bank economists projected the figure would climb further to around 5.3% in November.

What could grant recipients expect in 2027?

For the more than 4 million South Africans relying on Old-Age Grants, the current R2,400 works out to roughly R72 a day. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has indicated that 2027 grant adjustments will depend on available fiscal resources, not on inflation figures alone. Official April 2027 numbers will only be announced during the February Budget Speech.

As a rough guide, a 5% increase would add R100 to Old-Age Grants, pushing them to R2,500 and R2,520 respectively, and R30 to Child Support Grants, lifting them to R610. Until then, millions of beneficiaries continue to manage on what they have.

More on SASSA pensioners and grants

Source: Briefly News