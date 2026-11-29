Tripscout crowned Durban the most socially engaging big city destination in Africa for 2026

The ranking was based purely on social media engagement data, with no editorial panels or public votes involved

South Africans had plenty to say about the title, with many questioning what 'viral' actually means for the city

Coastal views of Durban city. Images: Craig Pershouse/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Durban has beaten every other city on the continent to claim the top spot in a brand-new global travel ranking. The question dividing South Africans is whether that is something to celebrate.

Tripscout, a travel platform, named Durban the number one most engaging big city destination in Africa in its inaugural 2026 Best Cities Awards, announced on 27 November 2026. The award was determined entirely by social media engagement performance tracked throughout the 2026 calendar year using Tripscout's Social IQ data engine, with no editorial picks, public votes or panels involved. Cape Town came in second place among African cities.

The recognition adds to a string of recent highlights for Durban. Florida Road was listed among Time Out's coolest streets, and SASCOC named Durban as South Africa's preferred candidate to bid for either the 2036 or 2040 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Why Durban caught the world's eye

Tripscout pointed to Durban's beaches, the Golden Mile, its subtropical climate, cultural heritage and coastal scenery as part of what draws ongoing attention from travellers worldwide. The city has long been a favourite destination for South Africans heading to the coast, particularly during the December holiday season.

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The post sharing the news, published by African Folder on Facebook, sparked a lively debate in the comments. Many readers took issue with what the word "viral" actually signals, while others simply celebrated the city they love.

See the original post that sparked the debate here:

South Africans react to Durban's viral crown

The comments section on the Facebook page filled up quickly, with opinions ranging from pride to sharp sarcasm:

@Nonjabulo Zondi:

"Why are people so pressed? They said 'viral,' not the BEST city though; if it's viral it's viral whether it's for good or bad reasons…..IT IS VIRAL oksalayo 😂😂….relax it just Viral, not THE BEST CITY."

@Jaco Steenkamp:

"Come back in December, then you'll see how viral the water gets."

@Vee Moodley:

"Viral for all the wrong reasons 😂 But it's still the most beautiful place to live in SA, the best weather, and best people 🔥"

@Ntuthuko INkosi YaseMlazi:

"We've known this for a very long time. This only proves that Cape Town is being hyped up at the expense of Durban's authentic aura."

@Qhayiya Q Lungu:

"Just think about how beautiful it would be if services were delivered, running water, electricity, roads attended, and rates were paid."

@Liesl Gibson:

"Viral...as in E. coli or…?"

@Samantha Suzanne Carr:

"Because Durban has the best people ❤️"

@Loyiso Mchunu:

"I love my City💙"

More stories on South African cities

Briefly News recently reported that Cape Town was named the world's best city again, beating major global destinations in a travel award voted for by more than 20,000 UK travellers.

recently reported that Cape Town was named the world's best city again, beating major global destinations in a travel award voted for by more than 20,000 UK travellers. Cape Town was also ranked among the world's most stressful tourist cities, with crime, congestion and safety concerns contributing to the result.

A UK tourist called Cape Town the best city in the world after a coastal walk, comparing the route to Sydney's famous Bondi to Coogee trail.

Source: Briefly News