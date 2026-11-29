ActionSA president Herman Mashaba made a heartfelt pledge on X after a resurfaced video of DJ Warras went viral

The clip showed Warras speaking candidly about his hands-on work securing a hijacked building in the Johannesburg CBD

Mashaba vowed to continue the late DJ's legacy by securing the CBD and fighting against crime

Herman Mashaba dedicated the Joburg Inner City Project to DJ Warras. Images: HermanMashaba, PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Herman Mashaba has made a public commitment to honour the memory of the late DJ Warras by dedicating the City of Johannesburg's Inner City Rejuvenation Project to the slain broadcaster and businessman.

The ActionSA president and Johannesburg Mayor announced the pledge on X on Saturday, 28 November 2026, writing: "I'm going to dedicate the @CityofJoburgZA Inner City Rejuvenation Project to DJ Warras. His death is not going to be in vain."

What prompted Mashaba's pledge?

The announcement came after an X user going by the handle MaxNomaNini shared a clip from one of Warras' past interviews, pleading with the mayor to carry on where the late star had left off. "Malome @HermanMashaba, please finish the job that DJ Warras has started, please Tata, you are our last hope," the post read.

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The footage showed Warras, whose real name was Warrick Stock, speaking openly about his involvement in the private security industry. Away from his well-known presence on radio and television, Warras ran a security company that operated at a formerly hijacked building in the Johannesburg CBD. In the interview, he described his direct role in helping reclaim the property, laying bare just how personally invested he was in cleaning up the inner city.

The plea from the user arrived days after Mashaba was elected and sworn in again as the Executive Mayor of Johannesburg, beating Helen Zille.

Mashaba’s pledge was met with mixed reactions online, with several social media users calling the mayor out for failing to act while Warras was still alive. Before his passing, Warras had previously reached out publicly to Mashaba, inviting him to join forces on the ground in reclaiming hijacked buildings in the Johannesburg CBD. Critics on X pointed to those earlier appeals, questioning why meaningful intervention was only being promised now rather than when the late broadcaster actively sought the mayor's support.

Herman Mashaba made a public pledge to honour DJ Warras' memory. Images: HermanMashaba, Mrdissector

Source: Twitter

Remembering DJ Warras' fight for the inner city

Throughout his career, Warras used his public platform to call out government inaction on urban decay, hijacked buildings, and the broader safety failures affecting residents and businesses in South Africa's cities. He was a consistent, vocal critic of crime and pushed hard for accountability.

That commitment ultimately came at a terrible cost. On 16 December 2025, the 40-year-old was shot and killed in the Johannesburg CBD outside Zambesi House, the same building his firm had been working to secure. He was ambushed in broad daylight shortly after leaving the premises. His killer was later arrested and sentenced.

His death sent shockwaves through South Africa's entertainment and business communities. Many who mourned him remembered not just the energy he brought to the microphone, but the courage it took to put himself on the front lines of inner-city safety in a city where that work could get you killed.

See Herman Mashaba's post below.

DJ Warras commented on his death

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Warras' comment to a joke about his death.

Posted a month before he actual passing, the post sent shockwaves across social media, with online users noting the power of one's tongue.

Source: Briefly News