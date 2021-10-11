Lionel Messi scored an incredible goal for Argentina on Sunday night, October 10, as they defeated Uruguay 3-0

The encounter was in a World Cup qualifier as Lionel Messi scored his 80th goal for the national team

Messi will now shift his attention to Paris Saint-Germain with hopes of him scoring more goals for the French giants

Argentina on Sunday night, October 10, took another great step in their quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as they defeated Uruguay 3-0 with Lionel Messi netting the first goal.

Having being forced to a goalless draw by Paraguay last week, Lionel Messi and his teammates bounced back to winning ways by beating Uruguay in a match that Luis Suarez failed to net.

Lionel Messi and Luis Saurez are close pals and they had a reunion on the pitch for the very first time since the Argentine moved to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona.

Lionel Messi in action for Argentina against Uruguay. Image: Gustavo Pagano

Luis Saurez was not happy about the result of the encounter considering how goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez denied him on three occasions which would have given his side goals.

Playing in front of their home fans, Argentina players knew that only a win was what they needed and they started the match impressively.

Lionel Messi scored the first goal for Argentina in the 38th minute and it was Rodrigo De Paul who netted the second in the 44thth minute.

According to the report on Sportkeeda and Givemesport, Uruguay came out strong in the second half of the game, but they were unable to find the back of the net.

Lautaro Martinez then scored the third goal for Argentina in the 62nd minute to give the South Americans a comfortable win.

Lionel Messi makes history

In another separate report by Sportskeeda, Lionel Messi made history with the goal he scored against Uruguay, as it made him the first ever South American to hit the 80-goal mark for their country.

