Cristiano Ronaldo has been impressive so far this season for Manchester United since he made stunning return

Former Manchester United player Robbie Savage is convinced that the Portugal international would win the best player award

Savage is of the views that the debate on who is the best between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be settled this term

Robbie Savage who is now a football pundit has explained that this season will play an important role in the career of Cristiano Ronaldo claiming that he expects the Portuguese to be named world best ahead of long term rival Lionel Messi.

The debates on who is the best between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has been for years with fans of these two players always involve in serious argument and discussions.

And to make the all things more sweeter, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi always break and set new records for themselves at club levels and national teams.

So far in their football careers, Cristiano Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Or awards while his biggest opponent Lionel Messi is one ahead of him.

Cristiano Ronaldo so far is ahead of Lionel Messi in terms of goals this season while Lionel Messi is still struggling at Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the report on Sportskeeda, Robbie Savage stated that Ronaldo will have the upper edge over Lionel Messi and would be crowned the best player.

Robbie Savage's reaction

"I think this is the pivotal season where Ronaldo, for me, will be crowned the best player ever. Messi started PSG, you know, he’s had a couple of injuries and is not got off to the best starts.

"I would say, because Ronaldo has done it in Spain, he started off in Portugal, come to the Premier League, Italy, and now doing it again at 36 in the Premier League."

Marcus Rashford makes stunning statement about Cristiano Ronaldo as he recovers from injury

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how Marcus Rashford hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for his decision to make return to Manchester United claiming that he is super happy to be playing in the same team with the Portuguese.

After three years in the Italian Serie A with Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave the Old Lady for a return to Old Trafford where he made his name in football.

Initially, there were reports of Manchester City interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Portuguese was convinced to return to theater of dream.

Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo are yet to play together for Manchester United, but the England international is positive that his presence would help the Red Devils win titles.

