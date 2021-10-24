This week in the world of sport, Shauwn Mkhize has purchased another luxury vehicle, money talks in the football world and some coaches earn more than others. Keagan Dolly's weight has been a talking point.

In addition, Milutin Sredojevic, former coach of Orlando Pirates and the Zambian national team, has been found guilty of sexual assault. Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has another record under his belt.

1. Ballin': Royal AM Owner Shauwn Mkhize Shows Off R2 Million BMW Wheels

It looks like Shauwn Mkhize has purchased another luxury vehicle and she is showing it off on social media. The Royal AM owner is one of Mzansi's finest and flexed a sexy BMW on the timeline, serving super soft life goals.

Shauwn Mkhize is living large and has purchased another fancy BMW to add to her collection. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize is serving luxury goals all over again and this time it's with a classy BMW ride that left all her followers envious. MaMkhize took to to social media to encourage talk about her excitement about basketball but turned heads instead.

2. Money Talks, Highest Paid Managers in the PSL: Benni McCarthy Vs Stuart Baxter

Money talks in the football world and some coaches earn more than others. Two top coaches in the game, Benni McCarthy and Stuart Baxter, are amongst the highest-paid, but who earns more money?

Briefly News gives insight into just how much the DStv Premiership coaches are earning.

Football coaches in South Africa get paid handsomely for their work and Briefly News takes a look at who earns more money between DStv Premiership coaches Stuart Baxter and the legendary Benni McCarthy.

3. Keagan Dolly's Dramatic Weight Loss "Secret" Dropped by Coach Stuart Baxter

When Keagan Dolly first joined Kaizer Chiefs, there was a lot of excitement in the air from fans as they looked forward to having some creativity in the midfield. A big talking point though was his weight, as he looked a little chunkier than he did before.

As a footballer, there's always pressure to be match fit and that also comes with keeping a healthy weight. After working hard, Dolly shed the weight very quickly and now coach Stuart Baxter has revealed how the number 10 did it.

4. Former Orlando Pirates Coach Milutin Sredojevic Found Guilty of Sexual Assault, Breaks His Silence

Milutin Sredojevic, former coach of Orlando Pirates and the Zambian national team, has been found guilty of sexual assault.

Sredojevic had been accused of sexually harassing a 39-year-old woman in Gqeberha during a COSAFA Cup tournament.

The National Persecuting Authority (NPA) stated that the incident took place at the Wolfson Stadium where the lady had been serving coffee to Sredojevic and others. The woman simply asked if the coach wanted sugar in his tea and he said he needed a "different type" of sugar.

5. Halala: Khama Billiat Smashes Record, Becomes Zimbabwe's Top Scorer in PSL

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has another record under his belt and is showing that he's a beast when it comes to football. The Zimbabwe international is now the highest scorer from his country in the PSL, the top flight of South African football.

Known for posting interesting football statistics, @OptaJabu from Twitter shared the lovely news with the timeline.

