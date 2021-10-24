Rassie Erasmus appears to have the last laugh in the drawn-out conflict with World Rugby

World Rugby charged Erasmus after a video of him criticising a referee was leaked online

However, World Rugby have allegedly conceded that Erasmus was right for the most part

Rassie Erasmus sparked controversy when a 62-minute long video of him criticising referees was leaked during the 2021 British & Irish Lions series.

World Rugby charged Erasmus with bringing the game into disrepute when Rassie highlighted alleged errors made by Australian referee Nic Berry.

Rassie Erasmus is likely to get a slap on the wrist after World Rugby concedes that he was correct on most of his criticisms. Photo credit: The Asahi Shimbun

Source: Getty Images

Rapport reported that Rassie and SA Rugby will have to appear before a disciplinary committee it has come to light that World Rugby believe that Erasmus was correct with 23 out of the 26 errors he cited in his video.

SA Rugby Mag revealed that former referee Nigel Owens said that during his career it was quite common for coaches to provide video feedback to referees.

The worst outcome experts predict for Erasmus and SA Rugby is that they will receive a fine and possibly be held liable for the costs of the disciplinary case.

