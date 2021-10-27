Captain Temba Bavuma was not expecting Quinton de Kock to withdraw from the squad after refusing to take the knee

De Kock sent shockwaves around South Africa for his decision and has been trending on social media ever since

Bavuma says that De Kock is a big member of the squad and he was not looking forward to the aftermath of the decision

Temba Bavuma was shocked by Quinton de Kock's dramatic decision to not take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. De Kock decided to withdraw from the squad, ahead of their T20 World Cup match against West Indies.

De Kock's decision sent shockwaves around the cricket world and he stated that he did so because of his own personal opinion. The wicketkeeper-batsman is adamant about not taking the knee and is not letting up. Meanwhile, Cricket South Africa states that they are looking at taking action.

Temba Bavuma did not expect Quinton de Kock to make the decision to withdraw.

Source: Getty Images

He said that Quinton is a big player for the team and plays a huge role as a senior member of the squad. Bavuma is disappointed that he will not have that at his disposal and he was not looking forward to it at all, according to a report by eNCA.

De Kock has previously refused to take the knee, which is an anti-racism gesture that has been taking place in most sporting events around the world. However, his decision now remains the most shocking.

Bavuma and the players have not spent time trying to understand De Kock's position, but that could be different in the coming days, with the Proteas next in action on Saturday against Sri Lanka, Sport24 reports.

"Unfortunately for us as players, it was a matter of digesting what we had been told and finding a way to move forward," said Bavuma.

Source: Briefly.co.za