Quinton de Kock released a statement about what's been happening over the last two days over his personal decision to not support Black Lives Matter

The cricketer explained that he is not racist and gave more information about his background and his family

De Kock says that he is happy to take the knee for Black Lives Matter if it means it would help to educate people

Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has broken his silence on refusing to take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. De Kock withdrew from the squad before the match against the West Indies, citing "personal reasons".

The cricketer has now spoken out about why he made his decision and opened up more about his family life. De Kock also made it clear that his intention was not to hurt anyone and he is upset over being called a racist over his decision.

"I understand the importance of standing against racism, and I also understand the responsibility of us as players to set an example. If me taking a knee helps to educate others, and makes the lives of others better, I am more than happy to do so," said De Kock.

He also spoke about how he comes from a mixed family with a black stepmother and coloured half-sisters. De Kock expressed that his decision was because he felt as though his rights had been taken away.

Meanwhile, Mzansi is reacting to the statement and giving their two cents. Check out the comments below:

Ivan Oosthuizen said:

"How humiliating for our players and the absolute shambles CSA made to score a few populist points. Quinton, I've always respected you as a player, that respect has just quadrupled!"

Nkosinathi Mangcipu commented:

"I want to send my sincere apology to Quinton De Kock. I am sorry for judging you without hearing your side of the story. I know now that Cricket SA was wrong. They should have discussed these issues with the team."

Shane Subs said:

"Excellent... heartfelt and sincere. Takes a big man to write this. I've got such respect for u now sir. Well done."

Temba Bavuma surprised by Quinton de Kock's previous decision

Briefly News previously reported that Temba Bavuma was shocked by Quinton de Kock's dramatic decision to not take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. De Kock decided to withdraw from the squad, ahead of their T20 World Cup match against West Indies.

De Kock's decision sent shockwaves around the cricket world and he stated that he did so because of his own personal opinion. The wicketkeeper-batsman was adamant about not taking the knee and was not letting up.

Bavuma said that Quinton is a big player for the team and plays a huge role as a senior member of the squad.

