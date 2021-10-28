The French Connection: Siya Kolisi Shares Snaps from Bordeaux, France

Siya Kolisi is in France, the country in Europe where they make really great wine, ahead of their next tour

He shared a number of great snaps of his experiences in the historic city of Bordeaux

The next Rugby World Cup will be held in France in 2023, the Springboks posed for a number of pics with the William Webb Ellis Cup

Siya Kolisi is in Bordeaux, not the one in Gauteng but the legit one in France. He is there with the rest of the Springboks ahead of their next tour.

The Springbok captain shared a number of amazing snaps of his experiences walking the street of the historic French city.

Siya Kolisi shared some amazing snaps from his stay in France. Photo credit: @siyakolisi

Some of the snaps were playful; he roped in Elton Jantjies in one that made it appear that they just happened to walk past each other in a picturesque street.

He also posted with the William Webb Ellis Cup. The next Ruby World Cup will be held in France in 2023.

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to the amazing snaps

chrisnicholson12:

"Enjoy my friend! Are you playing the England match? Would be good to catch up."

dpnalke:

"Welcome to my hometown, brother! Hopefully, you'll be there in 2 years, we wait for you ."

gbaldwinb:

"Try and grab a steak at @entrecote_restaurants - from a fellow PE and Grey boy the steak hits the spot!! It’s in the main square."

tim_mmango:

"I’ll come to France to watch you guys play in the World Cup! ❤️"

nandipha_jack:

"It gives me chills it's almost that time again to fight for it ❤️exciting at the same time."

