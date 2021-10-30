Quinton De Kock sees the light, bends the knee ahead of game against Sri Lanka

South African wicketkeeper Quinton De Kock has relented and kneeled in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

He had initially refused and stepped back from his role in the Protea over the issue of taking the knee

Social media users have reacted to his change of heart and Proteas captain Temba Bavuma the team is in a much better place

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African wicketkeeper Quinton De Kock has relented in his opposition to taking the knee ahead of the T20 World Cup game against Sri Lanka.

Earlier in the week, dramatic news broke that De Kock had refused to bend the knee and had ruled himself out of the T20 World Cup.

However, the team has pulled together and according to Proteas captain Temba Bavuma the team is in a much better place.

Quinton De Kock has finally kneeled in solidarity with his teammates. Photo credit: @ZuluAffairs

Source: Twitter

Social media users react to De Kock's change of heart

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Proteas' Quinton de Kock breaks silence and releases statement: "How humiliating"

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has broken his silence on refusing to take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. De Kock withdrew from the squad before the match against the West Indies, citing "personal reasons".

The cricketer has now spoken out about why he made his decision and opened up more about his family life. De Kock also made it clear that his intention was not to hurt anyone and he is upset over being called a racist over his decision.

"I understand the importance of standing against racism, and I also understand the responsibility of us as players to set an example. If me taking a knee helps to educate others, and makes the lives of others better, I am more than happy to do so," said De Kock.

Temba Bavuma surprised by Quinton de Kock's previous decision

Briefly News previously reported that Temba Bavuma was shocked by Quinton de Kock's dramatic decision to not take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. De Kock decided to withdraw from the squad, ahead of their T20 World Cup match against West Indies.

De Kock's decision sent shockwaves around the cricket world and he stated that he did so because of his own personal opinion. The wicketkeeper-batsman was adamant about not taking the knee and was not letting up.

Bavuma said that Quinton is a big player for the team and plays a huge role as a senior member of the squad.

Source: Briefly.co.za