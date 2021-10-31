Proteas Beat Sri Lanka in Dramatic 4 Wicket Victory in T20 World Cup Match

South Africas national cricket team, the Proteas have defeated Sri Lanka in a dramatic four-wicket win

David Miller and Kagiso Rabada dug deep in the final overs and managed to score enough runs, Miller hit two sixes securing the win

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma showed true leadership by standing firm despite a slow start

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Proteas delighted South African cricket fans with a dramatic four-wicket win over rivals Sri Lanka in a nail-biting T20 World Cup cricket match.

South Africa are in what is being called "the group of death" and this win gives the Proteas a real chance of surviving.

Proteas defeated Sri Lanka in a dramatic four-wicket win in the T20 World Cup. Photo credit: @CricketSouthAfrica

Source: Facebook

Kagiso Rabada was in fine form on the day only scoring 13 runs off seven balls and David Miller likewise impressing with 23 runs off 13 balls.

Miller launched the ball over the boundary with two impressive sixes in the final over which helped South Africa take the victory.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Things looked bleak at the beginning of South Africa's batting innings when they needed 143 to win but they were making slow progress.

Things looked dicey after Sri Lankan bowler Wanindu Hasaranga took a hat trick, his third in his career according to Times LIVE.

IOL reported that Captain Temba Bavuma showed true leadership by standing firm and making good use of his time at the crease, scoring 46 runs off the same amount of balls allowing South Africa some breathing room.

Quinton De Kock sees the light, bends the knee ahead of game against Sri Lanka

Earlier, Briefly News reported that South African wicketkeeper Quinton De Kock has relented in his opposition to taking the knee ahead of the T20 World Cup game against Sri Lanka.

Earlier in the week, dramatic news broke that De Kock had refused to bend the knee and had ruled himself out of the T20 World Cup.

However, the team has pulled together and according to Proteas captain Temba Bavuma the team is in a much better place.

Proteas' Quinton de Kock breaks silence and releases statement: "How humiliating"

In similar news, Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has broken his silence on refusing to take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. De Kock withdrew from the squad before the match against the West Indies, citing "personal reasons".

The cricketer has now spoken out about why he made his decision and opened up more about his family life. De Kock also made it clear that his intention was not to hurt anyone and he is upset over being called a racist over his decision.

Source: Briefly.co.za