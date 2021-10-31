This week in the world of sports, Mzansi has loved news about Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Sabelo Radebe bagging an educational qualification. George Lebese is showing off the luxury part of his life again and a brace from Bernard Parker that stole the show on Sunday evening made Stuart Baxter proud.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In addition, Jomo Cosmos are now at the bottom of the GladAfrica Championship standings and Kaizer Chiefs player Bongani Ndulula is still looking for a club.

1. Halala: Kaizer Chiefs Midfielder Sabelo Radebe Wows Mzansi, Bags Educational Qualification

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Sabelo Radebe is an inspiration to his peers on and off the field of play after bagging an educational qualification. The young footballer is currently contracted with the Soweto giants and he is being described as the one for the future.

A Kaizer Chiefs player Sabelo Radebe is an inspiration. Image: SihleGeneral10/Twitter/Sabelo_Radebe10/Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to a local social media account holder, Radebe is balancing his football career with his studies and has just reaped the rewards of hard work.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

2. George Lebese Is Serving Major Drip Once Again, Wears R13k Gucci From Head to Toe

George Lebese is showing off the luxury part of his life again and this time it's with his outfit. The professional balker was spotted wearing Gucci from head to toe on Instagram, in an outfit that's worth a whopping R13 000. Briefly News takes a look at how much each item is worth.

George Lebese is serving fashion goals on social media once again and this time he's rocking Gucci from head to toe. The former Kaizer Chiefs baller is still without a club but he's not letting that get to him.

3. Stuart Baxter Proud of Bernard Parker for His Stellar Brace Against SuperSport United

Kaizer Chiefs seem to be picking up their form and have secured yet another victory in the DStv Premiership. Amakhosi beat Kaitano Tembo's SuperSport United 2-1 and it was a brace from Bernard Parker that stole the show on Sunday evening.

Kaizer Chiefs fans have been complaining about Parker for some time, especially after he had an underwhelming spell last season. However, he's shown that he is still capable of playing well and Stuart Baxter is praising him for his efforts.

4. Jomo Cosmos Struggling in GladAfrica Championship, Fans Want Jomo Sono to Step Down

Jomo Cosmos have been without a win in the GladAfrica Championship and the club's chances of returning to the top flight are becoming slimmer. With nine games played, Jomo Cosmos has won none, drawn three and lost six matches.

Jomo Cosmos are now at the bottom of the GladAfrica Championship standings and will be facing a relegation battle soon if they do not pick up any points. The club used to be a force to be reckoned with in the PSL but are no longer feared due to a terrible decline.

5. Ex Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs Man Bongani Ndulula Still Looking for a Club

Football is a cutthroat industry and sometimes it's hard for players to find a club. This is especially the case when a player has been out of professional activities for a while. Former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs player Bongani Ndulula is still looking for a club and hopes he will find one soon.

The baller has been without a club since 2017 and his last stint was for Chippa United. Ndulula started his career with Bloemfontein Celtic, where he became a household name. He was eventually poached by Orlando Pirates and that's where his career took off.

Source: Briefly.co.za