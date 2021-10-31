“Shouldn’t Have Did It”: Durant Gets $25 000 for Throwing Ball Into Stands

Kevin Durant has been hit with a $25 000 fine following a recent outburst at a basketball game

In a video, the professional athlete can be seen throwing the ball into a crowd of disbelieving fans

Durant has since apologized for his actions, saying he "shouldn't have did it"

NBA Player Kevin Durant can expect a $25 000 fine following an outburst at a recent game. The basketball player tossed a ball into the stands while the match was still taking place- a big no-no.

Kevin Durant can expect a $25 000 fine following an outburst at a recent basketball game. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

After drawing a foul, he suddenly threw the ball into the stands. The refs went easy on Kevin, knocking him with a technical as he continued in the game.

He was, however, later fined the $25 000, eNCA reports.

Addressing the fumble, Durant took full responsibility for the blunder.

“I tried to hit the backboard. But I shouldn’t have did it,” he said.

“I don’t know what I was thinking. I thought I was at the gym by myself in a pickup game, not an NBA game. I can’t do that. I could have cost my team a game. But it won’t happen again," he told Nets Daily.

