Rachel Stans Siya Kolisi’s Snaps of His Intense Training Session in France

Rachel Kolisi got all hot under the collar after her husband, Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi, shared some intense snaps of his training session in France

She commented on the post saying that the first pic of Kolisi lifting some impressive weights was her favourite

Social media users soon jumped in and added their own comments and wished the Springboks well for the busy month ahead

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shared some amazing snaps of his intense training session in France.

Rachel was left weak at the knees after Siya Kolisi shared some snaps of his intense training session. Photo credit: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Once he uploaded the pics to Instagram his wife, Rachel Kolisi, revealed that she loved the first pic of him lifting some impressive weights; his biceps are huge.

rachel_kolisi:

"The first pic is ."

Other social media users soon jumped on the bandwagon and praised Kolisi for his solid form and wished him all the best for the big month ahead.

Social media users take to the internet in reaction to the stunning snaps

michaelyormark:

"Big month ahead. Go boks!!"

kittydouglasjones:

"No man! All these images fill my cup you guys make me confident in SA - go you good things ❤️"

justynscott:

"Can't wait to see you play Wales in Cardiff next week. Buzzing with excitement go boks."

arnold_hattingh:

"It is hard to imagine a bigger, better and more profound man to lead the Boks than you, Our Captain."

uyabongasimelane:

"Last pic Siya sharing his funny stories."

seanptemple:

"What an experience. I had the worlds most incredible time in France with the legend that is @michalakfred82 and every day I wake up grateful that I had that time. Merci Fred x"

Springboks take a trip to Paris Saint Germain and are welcomed with open arms

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the South African national rugby team recently took a trip to Paris to catch Paris-Saint Germain's fixture against Lille after being invited by President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi. They attended the game at the Parc des Princes, PSG's home ground.

The Springboks appeared to enjoy their time in Paris and were smiling from ear to ear as they posed for a quick picture. PSG's social media team posted the snap and captioned it:

"Great to see the @Springboks, who were invited by President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi to the Parc des Princes to attend #PSGLOSC!"

Source: Briefly.co.za