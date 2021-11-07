This week has been a very interesting one in sports with Mzansi loving the off the field action. It was glitz and glamour for Royal AM bosses Shauwn Mkhize and her son, Andile Mpisane. Former Orlando Pirates man Tendai Ndoro is going through a rough patch and has been kicked out of home by his wife Thando Maseko.

In addition, Mamelodi Sundowns winger Neo Maema was voted as the Man of the Match and Dino Ndlovu's soft life is serving goals. Rachel Kolisi was left drooling after her husband uploaded some snaps from his training session in France.

1. “Soft Life”: MamKhize & Andile Mpisane Grab Spotlight, Arrive at Konka With Flashy Whips

It was glitz and glamour for Royal AM bosses Shauwn Mkhize and her son, Andile Mpisane. The two DStv Premiership club owners recently visited a nightclub, Club Konka, in Soweto and they arrived in stylish rides.

MamKhize and her son Andile Mpisane recently grabbed the spotlight. Image: @KwaMamKhize/Instagram

Shauwn Mkhize is the owner of the Royal AM while Andile is the chairman of the Durban-based outfit. The two recently had some time out as they recently faced Orlando Pirates in the league last week.

2. Former Orlando Pirates Player Tendai Ndoro Kicked Out of Home by Wife Thando Maseko

Former Orlando Pirates man Tendai Ndoro is going through a rough patch and has been kicked out of home by his wife Thando Maseko. The couple lived a life of luxury together but have been no strangers to controversy in the past.

Ndoro and Maseko lived together in a fancy estate called Kyalami in Johannesburg. The estate is known for all its lovely amenities, including a dam, tennis courts, outdoor gyms and more. Kyalami is also protected 24/7 by top-notch security.

3. “Transformed”: Mamelodi Sundowns Fans React to Neo Maema’s Man of the Match Award

Mamelodi Sundowns winger Neo Maema was voted as the Man of the Match in their 1-0 win over Maritzburg United in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday evening.

The Brazilians remain unbeaten in the league and they are yet to concede a goal out of eight matches in the season so far. The club headed online to share an important update regarding their clash, which was staged at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

4. Living Soft: Dino Ndlovu's Serving Lavish Lifestyle Goals with Gorgeous Wife Felicia

Some players ball on and off the pitch, and this is the case for Bafana Bafana striker Dino Ndlovu. He's currently based in Turkey and is playing for Kocaelispor in the second-tier league. Briefly News takes a look into his lavish lifestyle with his beautiful wife, Felicia Ndlovu.

Turkish-based South African striker Dino Ndlovu lives a luxurious lifestyle with his wife and is not afraid to show it on the social media streets. The couple have luxury cars and wear designer labels, showing that they have major style on multiple occasions.

5. Rachel Stans Siya Kolisi’s Snaps of His Intense Training Session in France

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shared some amazing snaps of his intense training session in France.

Once he uploaded the pics to Instagram his wife, Rachel Kolisi, revealed that she loved the first pic of him lifting some impressive weights; his biceps are huge.

