1. FC Barcelona Star Ansu Fati Spotted Wearing Kaizer Chiefs Gear on a Night Out

Mzansi social media users can't get enough of Ansu Fati and his latest fashion statement. The young Barcelona player went to watch basketball on a night out and was spotted wearing a Kaizer Chiefs cap. Obviously, people noticed and started to hype him up for his choice of headgear.

Ansu Fati might be a Kaizer Chiefs fan judging by his latest fashion choices. Image: @ANSUFATI

Fati is not the first footballer who's rocked merchandise from big Mzansi football clubs, with Ian Wright being spotted wearing Orlando Pirates gear and Neymar who once posed with a Mamelodi Sundowns jersey in his hands.

2. Coach Rulani Mokwena to Be on 'The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest'

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena is going to be telling his story on The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest and the fans are super hyped about it. Cassper took to social media to share the news with his followers. He tweeted:

"Masandawana!!! This week on #TheBraaiShowWithCass, we have the one and only Coach Rulani Mokwena!!! Set your reminders for Wednesday 18:00 on SABC 1!"

3. SAFA Feels Ghana vs Bafana Bafana Match Was Fixed, Lodges Complaint with FIFA

Following the loss to Ghana on Sunday night, Bafana Bafana bosses are planning to find a way to ensure the match gets replayed. The South African Football Association, through its CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe, launched a complaint with FIFA.

Bafana headed to the final Group G 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier hoping to secure a win or a draw but they lost the clash via a 1-0 scoreline. However, SAFA feels the national side was robbed and the governing body has lodged a complaint.

According to local media reports, SAFA wants to take the matter further as they feel that the match was fixed.

4. “We Want a Rematch”: Mzansi Not Happy With SA vs Ghana Decision

Bafana Bafana has officially been knocked out of any chance of competing in the FIFA World Cup after losing 1-0 to the Ghanaians last night. Naturally, Mzansi is still trying to make sense of the whole match.

Heading to the Twitter streets, many peeps are suggesting the ref was biased especially concerning a costly penalty decision. Passionate soccer fans were up in arms in the comments section demanding a rematch.

5. Bafana Bafana vs Ghana: Mzansi Football Fans Call for CAF President Patrice Motsepe’s Intervention

South African football fans are calling CAF president Patrice Motsepe to launch an investigation into match-fixing claims regarding the Bafana Bafana match against Ghana. Some football lovers say the former Mamelodi Sundowns president must ensure Bafana get justice.

This comes from the fact that Bafana faced Ghana on Sunday night in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against the Black Stars away from home. As coach Hugo Broos and his men were looking for a draw or a win, the referee handed the hosts a penalty that ensured the former African champions lost the encounter.

