Former Barcelona superstars Ronaldinho and Samuel Eto’o have been spotted together, Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is fuming after he was asked a question by a journalist and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's fans still love him.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African football fans are now calling for Manchester United bosses to give Pitso Mosimane the managerial role. Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shared a snap of his Instagram page of him about to depart from Charles de Gaulle airport in France.

1. Barcelona Legends Ronaldinho and Samuel Eto’o spotted enjoying emotional reunion

Former Barcelona superstars Ronaldinho and Samuel Eto’o have been spotted together as a clip continues to make the rounds on social media, Heavy.com reports.

The Catalan club has been home to some of the finest footballers and two of their legends were spotted in a clip hugging each other.

Ronaldinho reunited with former teammate Samuel Eto'o. Photo: Luis Bagu

Source: Getty Images

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

GiveMeSport reports that Ronaldinho and Eto’o were captured sharing a warm embrace and chatting, although there was also time for a bit of fun too.

2. “Sir Pitso”: Al Ahly Coach Pitso Mosimane Infuriated by Egyptian Football Journalist

Al Ahly coach after he was asked a question by a journalist following their 3-2 win in the Egyptian Premier League match against Ghazi El-Mahalla on Monday. The Red Devils manager was infuriated and lashed out.

According to a video circulating on social media, a football writer asked ‘Jingles’ about his substitutions, in particular about Luis Miquissone and Amar Hamdy, and his thoughts on the hard-fought win.

The South African was not pleased with the question and immediately hit back, saying that he has no star in his team. He even explained that he could replace Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau, saying he has equal players.

3. “Mzansi’s Finest”: Football Fans Still Admire Kaizer Chiefs Goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s Skills

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune continues to be sidelined at the club but his presence on social media is intact and the . Itu headed online to share a video clip of him in action for Bafana Bafana.

The viral video on Instagram shows him making a brilliant save before displaying his superb distribution skills. The video is receiving all the positive reactions from his fans and Briefly News takes a look at the comments.

4. Mzansi Football Fans Want Al Ahly’s Pitso Mosimane to Take Manchester United Job

South African football fans are now calling for Manchester United bosses to give Pitso Mosimane the managerial role. This comes after the Red Devils decided to fire coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the past weekend.

The English Premier League giants suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford and the club’s hierarchy opted against retaining the former striker.

5. “Au Revoir”: Siya Kolisi Says Goodbye to France, Heads Home to Mzansi

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shared a snap of his Instagram page of him about to depart from Charles de Gaulle airport in France.

He is heading home to Mzansi after a very successful set of test fixtures in Europe. The Springboks only lost one match, the last one, against England.

Source: Briefly.co.za