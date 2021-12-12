Joy Chauke has switched to supporting Royal AM, Siya Kolisi posted a snap of himself standing next to a stylish Mercedes Benz SUV and Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is set to stay with the Cairo-based giants.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In addition, Orlando Pirates were boosted by the return of midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch and retired midfielder Teko Modise spilt the beans in 'Podcast and Chill with MacG'.

1. “Angabuyi”: Orlando Pirates Fans React to Mama Joy’s Role at Royal AM

South African football fans are sharing contrasting remarks regarding one of the former Orlando Pirates longest-serving supporters, Joy Chauke. The flamboyant supporter recently made a shocking revelation when jumped the Sea Robbers ship to join Royal AM.

Former Orlando Pirates supporter Mama Joy is heavily criticised by football fans. Image: @MamaJoy_Chauke/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Among her reasons to join the Durban-based DStv Premiership outfit, 'Mama Joy' mentioned that she wanted to support an ambitious woman in the form of Shauwn Mkhize.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

2. “Beasts”: Springboks’ Siya Kolisi Drops Snap of New Mercedes Benz Ahead of the Holidays

It is holiday time for Springboks captain Siyamthanda Kolisi and the bulky rugby star has wished his followers and sports lovers a safe festive season. Kolisi headed to social media to post a snap with his wife, Rachel.

He is standing next to a stylish Mercedes Benz SUV vehicle. The post suggests he has blessed himself with a brand new set of wheels as he heads to a Christmas break. Siya’s snaps are all attracting sweet messages from his faithful followers and fans.

3. Al Ahly Announces Decision on South African Coach Pitso Mosimane’s Future

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is set to stay with the Cairo-based giants after the club decided to retain his services. Mosimane recently had a meeting with the reigning African champions to discuss his future.

The club’s marketing and transfers official, Amir Tawfik, has made it clear they want to keep the South African and have made a decision on ‘Jingles’.

4. “OMG”: Fans React to Orlando Pirates' Thembinkosi Lorch’s Return, Missing a Sitter

As they faced AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday afternoon at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium, Orlando Pirates were boosted by the return of midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch.

The Bafana Bafana international has been a notable absentee for the Soweto giants after serving time on the sidelines owing to injury. Lorch suffered what is called a freak injury back in September and the coaching staff led by Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids are experiencing major relief with his return.

5. Teko Modise: Legend Spills the Beans on Meagre Salary and Using Muthi at Orlando Pirates

From talking about his achievements to talking about Premier Soccer League clubs that use muthi, retired midfielder Teko Modise spilled the beans in 'Podcast and Chill with MacG'.

The former Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City midfielder is trending on social media channels for a number of topics he touched on in the interview.

Source: Briefly.co.za