Sir Lewis Hamilton was knighted by Prince Charles in recognition for his contribution to the world of motorsports

The 36-year-old Englishman is one of the UKs most successful sportsmen and has won the Grand Prix championship seven times

He fell short of winning his eighth championship in a controversial manner to Dutch driver Max Verstappen

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Lewis Hamilton has been knighted at the age of 36 for his contribution to sports and representation of England on the global arena.

He was handed the honour by Prince Charles for being one of the United Kingdom's most successful sportsmen.

Arise, Sir Lewis Hamilton. The Briton received his knighthood for his contribution to motorsport. Photo credit: @RoyalFamily

Source: Twitter

Hamilton is not a resident of the United Kingdom, he relocated to Monaco in 2021 and as a result his knighthood was recorded in the overseas category.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The prestigious award was presented to Hamilton days after the fell short of winning his 8th Formula One championship according to The Guardian

Max Verstappen was able to win the final Grand Prix that was shroueded in contrversy after a late pace car destroyed Hamilton's lead allowing Max to take the honours.

The two were tied for the championship and the final race was a case of 'winner takes it all'.

Social media users react to Sir Lewis Hamilton

@GD10:

"Lewis Hamilton will be knighted on Wednesday, days after losing out on a record eighth Formula One world title.

Sir Lewis, 36, is due to attend an investiture at Windsor Castle to be honoured for services to motorsports."

Hashtag #IStandWithLewisHamilton trends as fallout from F1 race continues

Earlier, Briefly News reported that just when the dust and debris started settling after the contentious, title-deciding Dubai F1 Grand Prix, #IStandWithLewisHamilton gained traction on social media.

Red Bull racing's Max Verstappen and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton headed into the final race of the season on the same level of points. The winner would take all, and if not, whoever finished above the other would be guaranteed the world championship. Hamilton was chasing a record breaking eighth championship, while Verstappen was seeking his first one.

A little-known technicality allowed Verstappen to overtake Hamilton in the last lap of the race while the safety car was in effect because of a crash a few laps before. This sent the world of Formula One and motor racing into a meltdown, starting fires on social media which have raged on since.

This came in the form of #IStandWithLewisHamilton trending on Twitter, where users either levelled accusations of racism and jealousy to flagrant cheating by authorities involved in the mess.

Source: Briefly.co.za