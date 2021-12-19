Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend made waves on social media when she commented on Lionel Messi's tribute. Siya Kolisi and his family are out and about in Cape Town enjoying a well-deserved vacation. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's agent has gone public with a crystal clear message to Mikel Arteta and Arsenal.

Siyamthanda Kolisi has penned an emotional post on his social media space as he remembered a fallen friend, Siyanda Mangaliso. The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has given a reason why TS Galaxy chairman was denied entry into Orlando Stadium's field.

1. Georgina Replies Messi’s Tribute to Sergio Aguero, Names Whom the Best Player in the World Is

The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has reached a whole new height following CR7’s girlfriend’s comment on Lionel Messi’s tribute post to Sergio Aguero, Football Espana reports.

Argentine legend Aguero announced his retirement from football following heart-related issues and Messi took time out to share an emotional farewell message to honour his former teammate.

Following a hugely successful career, Aguero has decided to walk away from the game due to a health issue.

2. “You Beauties”: Kolisi Clan Share More Gorgeous Snaps of Their Cape Town Vacay

Siya Kolisi and his family are out and about in Cape Town enjoying a well-deserved vacation.

He shared some gorgeous snaps of himself and his family having fun in the sun.

Besides an amazing family pic, Siya shared a photo of him and Rachel in matching South African flag swimming costumes, setting new couple goals.

3. Aubameyang Sends Arsenal Strong Message After Striker Was Axed As Captain

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's agent has gone public with a crystal clear message to Mikel Arteta and Arsenal after the striker was axed as captain.

The north London club confirmed on Tuesday, December 14, that the Gabonese have been stripped of the role as the captain.

The decision came amid claims Aubameyang was involved in a disciplinary breach that also saw him dropped from the team.

4. “RIP Manga”: Springboks Skipper Siya Kolisi Shares Sad Tribute to Late Siya Mangaliso

Siyamthanda Kolisi has penned an emotional post on his social media space as he remembered a fallen friend, Siyanda Mangaliso. The Springboks skipper headed to Instagram and shared a few images of his friend.

The news of Mangaliso’s passing is circulating on social media as he is rumoured to have passed on Monday. He was a player for Eastern Province Kings. Kolisi shared beautiful images of him and the late rugby player. South Africans are also sharing their thoughts with the 2019 Rugby World Cup star whose peer had a glittering career at the time of his death.

The post has not only attracted social media users but also rugby fans and former teammates of the late star.

5. Premier Soccer League Explains why TS Galaxy Chairman Tim Sukazi was Denied Orlando Stadium Entry

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has given a reason why TS Galaxy chairman was denied entry into Orlando Stadium's field ahead of the club's DSTV Premiership match against Orlando Pirates.

Videos posted on the club's Twitter page showed Sukazi and stadium security officials manhandling one another before the police came in to calm matters. Galaxy went on to lose the match 0-2.

Source: Briefly.co.za