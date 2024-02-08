One woman showed people her epic love life in a TikTok video showing the moment it got more serious

The lady thinks of her life partner as a best friend, and she agreed when he took things to the next level

Many people were touched after seeing what the loving man organised for the love of his life

A woman shared details about her life partner who wants to build a life with her. The lady had reason to celebrate after the boyfriend surprised her.

A TikTok video shows a woman who got a dream proposal from her man. Image: @bayanda_mhkize

The lady posted a touching TikTok video about her relationship. People could see how head over heels she was in love with her partner

Woman celebrates engagement in TikTk video

A woman, @bayanda_mkhize, posted a Tiktok video showing that she will be a wife. In the video, she showed the proposal that her best friend made asking her to be his wife.

The TikTokker showed details of her wonderfully decorated proposal that was colour-coordinated. The setting included a large sign which read "Marry me".

Watch the clip below:

TikTok viewers blown away by proposal for woman

Many people congratulated the lady on finding the love of her life. Netizens raved about how stunning everything looked on the special day.

Netizens were eager to know who decorated for the proposal. Netizens congratulated the woman on scoring a loving partner.

Read online users' comments below:

Abongi_a was impressed:

"This is so beautiful congratulations."

Chichi wanted to know more:

"The set up is so beautiful, might you have the persons contact info? And congratulations!"

Anele Mgube gushed:

"Congratulations."

Ntandooz commented:

"Nginithanda ukufa."

user722704447024 applauded:

"Halala sisi."

