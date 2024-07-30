Does Frances Tiafoe's wife have cancer? All about Ayan Broomfield

Frances Tiafoe is making waves as a top tennis star and his girlfriend has always been by his side. However, recent rumours suggest that she may be facing health issues. Are these claims accurate? Does Frances Tiafoe's wife have cancer?

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield attend the Tom Ford fashion show at Skylight on Vesey on September 14, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Francis Tiafoe Jr. and his twin brother Franklin were born in Maryland on January 20, 1998. His parents, Constant (Frances Sr.) Tiafoe and Alphina Kamara left Sierra Leone for a better life in the US. Later, the star began his tennis career. Who is the woman he married?

Profile summary

Name Ayan Broomfield Date of birth August 13, 1997 Place of birth Toronto, Ontario, Canada Current residence United States Age 26 years (July 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Ethnicity Mixed Occupation Former tennis player, social media influencer Height 1.70 m Hair colour Black College Clemson University, University of California Los Angeles Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Frances Tiafoe Father Paul Broomfield Mother Denise Broomfield Sister Kai Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram

Does Frances Tiafoe's wife have cancer?

It is false that his partner is suffering from cancer. Renowned tennis star Frances Tiafoe is likewise not married. He does, however, date Ayan Broomfield, a tennis player.

There is no indication that Ayan has any health issues, and she appears to be in wonderful health. She also regularly posts on her social media without noting her purported ailment.

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend

The couple has been dating since 2015. At the time, Tiafoe had only turned pro and was a year away from ranking among the top 100 tennis players in the world.

Ayan Broomfield attends the Vanity Fair Awards Insider at The Carlton Beach Club on May 22, 2024, in Cannes, France. Photo: Neilson Barnard (modified by author)

Source: Original

They commemorated their fourth anniversary in 2019. Tiafoe wrote a heartfelt ode to Broomfield on Instagram and shared a picture of them looking put together for a night out:

"​​Happy Fourth anniversary, babes. Damn time went craaazzyyy quick. We been datin datin. "Love you deep... You one crazy chick but couldn't imagine being with anyone else."

In 2020, they appeared in a video to promote awareness following George Floyd's death. Their "Racquets down, hands up" video, which included Black coaches and players like Serena Williams and Coco Gauff, garnered several hundred thousand views on social media, according to Business Insider.

Who is Ayan Broomfield?

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend was born on August 13, 1997, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She is 26 years old (as of July 2024).

According to the ITF Tennis website, Broomfield has won two doubles titles on the ITF tour throughout her career. She peaked at world number 680 in the singles rankings on April 27, 2015.

On May 4, 2015, she ranked 467th in the world in the doubles rankings. The Canadian played her most recent match at an ITF W15 tournament in Egypt in 2020. She primarily participated in the ITF circuit. Now that her tennis career has faded, supporting Tiafoe is her main concern.

Did Ayan Broomfield play college tennis?

She was a college tennis champion. In 2019, while competing for UCLA, Broomfield earned the NCAA Division I Women's Doubles Championship.

Ayan Broomfield at the 13th Annual NFL Honors held at Resorts World Theatre on February 8, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

In 2020, Broomfield earned a women's studies degree from the University of California, Los Angeles. Before transferring to UCLA, she received her Bachelor of Arts from Clemson University in 2017.

Ayan Broomfield's net worth

According to Networth Mirror, the Canadian social media personality is worth $2 million. Her career as a tennis player and her media activities have earned her income. On Instagram, the influencer has more than 75,000 followers.

Just like other tennis celebrities, including Naomi Osaka and many others, brand endorsements also bring in money for Ayan. She has recently modelled for several projects and even starred in a Vogue shoot in March 2024.

Brands like INNBeauty, Bumble & bumble, Bondi Sands, Years of Ours, and tennis giant Wilson are among those Broomfield has partnered with. When asked by Vogue her top beauty advice, rules, or gold standards, she responded as follows:

I mean honestly, it's funny because coming from playing tennis, beauty was never something that I worried about. For me, it was always about the game first. So it was a big switch, from being a full-time athlete. Now, I do think about what I'm wearing, what makeup I have on.

In early 2024, Broomfield established the Ayan Broomfield Foundation. The nonprofit organisation's goals are to "elevate local programs worldwide" and "provide those in need with athletic gear to enrich their lives through the power of sport."

Ayan Broomfield Tennis Story

In July 2019, her short documentary, Ayan Broomfield Tennis Story, debuted on Amazon Prime Video. The tennis star reflects on her career, the influence of Venus and Serena Williams—two of the most famous Black tennis players—and what lies ahead.

Was Ayan Broomfield in King Richard?

She appeared as a body double for actress Saniyya Sidney in King Richard, a film starring Will Smith, Jada Pinkett's husband. She was also photographed by Netflix for the tennis documentary Break Point.

Who are Ayan Broomfield's parents?

She is the daughter of Paul and Denise Broomfield. Her parents have been together since they were eighteen, supporting and encouraging one another. The influencer's grandparents were from Jamaica.

Ayan Broomfield and Frances Tiafoe attend Citi Taste of Tennis Miami 2023 at JW Marriott Miami Brickell on March 20, 2023, in Miami, Florida. Photo: Jason Koerner

Source: Getty Images

Ayan has an older sister, Kai, who also plays tennis. In an earlier interview with Essence, she said that her father was their tennis coach growing up, and she looked up to the Williams sisters.

Frequently asked questions

Broomfield is Tiafoe's biggest fan. She joins the crowd to support her longtime partner when their schedules allow it. Additional information about them is as follows:

Where does Ayan Broomfield live? She lives in the United States.

Is Frances Tiafoe married? The tennis player is not married but is in a relationship with Ayan Broomfield.

Is Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend ill? There is no proof that she is suffering from any medical condition.

It is an excellent idea to inform folks that there are no reliable sources that disclose Frances Tiafoe's wife has cancer if you hear them inquire about it. The woman and the tennis player have been happily dating since 2015 but are not yet married.

