Alleged death threats trail SA long jumper on eve of exciting Olympic debut

Alleged death threats have followed a star South African field athlete to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as he gears up for a thrilling debut.

South African long jumper Jovan van Vuuren was the apparent target of a personal attack, coming to a head with apparent death threats.

According to a rattled van Vuuren, he had received these via WhatsApp texts, The South African reported.

The 28-year-old reportedly received the messages on Saturday, 3 August, a mere one day before taking to the field to compete at his first Olympic Games.

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) condemned the reported threats against the long jumper.

SASCOC said in a statement:

"Long jumper Jovan van Vuuren competed in the men's qualification round on Sunday [4 August 2024] against the backdrop of despicable threats via WhatsApp against him and his family members.

"SASCOC has offered unconditional support to the athlete, who is receiving professional counselling from psychologists."

Briefly News understands that the threats reportedly included his personal family details, and included others about his best friend, who took his own life six years earlier in 2018.

SASCOC said the matter had since been handed to the relevant law enforcement agencies for investigation.

Van Vuuren's performance during the long jump qualifying ensured he missed out on a spot in the final after producing a best leap of 7.70m.

His effort placed him 23rd overall, far off a berth in the top 12 to get into the final.

Van Vuuren cited the mental impact of the messages as hampering his chances of making it through the qualifiers.

