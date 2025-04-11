L’Ormarins boasts nine top-tier vineyards and Africa’s only Terra del Capo cellar, offering a luxury wine-tasting experience with Italian flair

The estate features a championship stud farm and the Franschhoek Motor Museum, home to over 220 rare and exotic cars dating back to 1898

Despite owning the estate, Rupert’s actual residence remains unconfirmed, with rumours pointing to a hidden R40 million mansion in Cape Town

Tucked away in the picturesque Franschhoek Valley lies one of South Africa’s most opulent private estates—L’Ormarins, the crown jewel in Johann Rupert’s multi-billion rand empire.

Inside the Billionaire Lifestyle: Johann Rupert’s Lavish L’Ormarins Estate

A legacy estate turned luxury landmark

Originally owned by his late father, Anthonij Rupert, the estate has since been passed down to Johann Rupert, South Africa’s richest man.

The property has evolved into more than just a residence—it’s a sprawling testament to wealth, history, and taste.

A winelover’s paradise

L’Ormarins Estate is home to nine distinct vineyards, each producing a variety of world-class wines.

From Syrah and Pinot Noir to Sauvignon Blanc and Petit Verdot, the range is as diverse as it is exquisite.

These are housed within the Terra del Capo cellars, a standout feature touted as the only one of its kind in Africa.

Visitors can sample wines in a sleek, Italian-inspired tasting room.

Cape Dutch grander and priceless views

Further up the estate is the Anthonij Rupert Tasting Room, decked in traditional Cape Dutch architecture and filled with rare artefacts.

From its vantage point, the room offers sweeping views of the Franschhoek Wine Valley and Groot Drakenstein Mountains.

A playground of prestige: Horses and vintage cars

Beyond vineyards, the estate also features the Drakenstein Stud Farm, where champion thoroughbreds are bred and trained.

Rupert’s love for cars also finds a home here—the Franschhoek Motor Museum showcases over 220 classic and exotic cars, dating back as far as 1898.

Mystery around his true residence

While L’Ormarins shines with grandeur, it’s unclear whether Rupert actually lives there.

Rumours suggest he owns a secluded mansion worth over R40 million in Cape Town’s elite suburbs.

He’s never confirmed it, fueling ongoing speculation.

A fortune built over decades

According to Forbes, Johann Rupert’s net worth sits at an eye-watering $11 billion (R136 billion), making him not only South Africa’s wealthiest individual but a formidable name globally.

A Quiet giant in a vineyard empire

From wine cellars to rare vehicles and elite horses, Johann Rupert’s estate paints a portrait of power wrapped in understated elegance.

L’Ormarins isn’t just a home—it’s a billionaire’s sanctuary, cloaked in vines, views, and mystery.

