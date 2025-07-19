Ernie Els, South African golf icon, boasts over 70 career wins and four US Open titles, cementing his legendary status in the sport

The golfing great owns a R25 million mansion at the prestigious Copperleaf Golf Estate near Sandton and Centurion, designed by his own company

Els faced backlash for remarks made alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa during a U.S. visit, where he was criticised for sounding unpatriotic

Ernie Els is one of the most iconic sports personalities to ever come out of South Africa. A living golf legend, Els boasts more than 70 career victories, including four US Open titles, solidifying his place among the greats of the game.

In a moment that made headlines, Els was one of two South African golfers who accompanied President Cyril Ramaphosa on his widely publicised trip to Washington, D.C., alongside fellow golfer Retief Goosen.

However, he drew criticism back home when he appeared to hog the limelight and was accused of sounding unpatriotic during his comments about South Africa, made in front of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Ernie Els Golf Estate in Copperleaf

Despite that controversy, Ernie Els has built a legacy not only on the fairways but in the world of elite property and golf course design. He has amassed considerable wealth throughout his prolific career and is the proud visionary behind a prestigious golf estate at Copperleaf, created through his design firm, Ernie Els Design.

Located just minutes from Sandton and a short 15-minute drive from Centurion, Copperleaf is a thing of exquisite beauty. The estate features a magnificent 18-hole golf course and stands as the second of its kind crafted and curated by Els in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The property sits in vast, open space with the Magaliesberg mountains as a stunning backdrop. Notably, the piece of land on which it was built originally belonged to Els’s late grandfather, Ernie Vermaak, making the estate deeply personal and symbolic.

At the heart of the estate lies a mansion that exudes luxury and grandeur. Valued at approximately R25 million, it features six massive bedrooms and eight bathrooms, offering unparalleled space and elegance.

What are outstanding highlights of the mansion?

According to PrivateProperty.co.za, some of the standout highlights of the home include:

A double-volume entrance that sets the tone for elegance

Multiple living zones are designed for comfort and entertainment

A chef’s kitchen is perfect for culinary experiences

A built-in bar and wine cellar, ideal for hosting and relaxing

The estate reflects Els’s refined taste and meticulous attention to detail, just like his swing. It's a legacy project that marries family heritage, world-class design, and the lifestyle of a true champion.

Inside Patrice Motsepe’s quiet campaign

Briefly News previously reported that senior ANC members are quietly lobbying CAF President and Mamelodi Sundowns owner, Patrice Motsepe, to consider running for the party’s top leadership position ahead of the 2027 National Conference.

Motsepe, known for his success in football administration and business, is viewed as a credible and unifying figure who could help revitalise the ANC’s image.

Source: Briefly News