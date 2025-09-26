The Cricket community has lost an iconic fellow as legendary umpire Harold “Dickie” Bird dies at the age of 92

Bird was also a former cricketer before becoming an umpire, and he's known to have launched his career in umpiring in 1973, thus overseeing over 66 matches

The news about Dickie's death sparked a lot of tribute messages from cricket fans on social media

One of the most iconic and beloved umpires in cricket history, Harold “Dickie” Bird, has passed away at the age of 92.

Legendary cricket umpire Harold “Dickie” Bird has died at the age of 92. Photo: Barratts

Source: Getty Images

Bird launched his umpiring career in 1973 and went on to oversee 66 Test matches, 69 men’s One-Day Internationals, and three Cricket World Cup finals before retiring from the sport in 1996.

Before officiating his final Test match, he received a guard of honour from the England and India players at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Bird's death came days after the passing of Comrade Marathon legend Jetman Msuthu and the loss of former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton, who was found dead at his home in England.

Yorkshire CCC announces Bird's death

Yorkshire County Cricket Club announced on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, that Bird passed away peacefully at home.

Yorkshire described him as a “national treasure,” celebrated not only for his outstanding umpiring skills but also for his unique character and warmth. His quirky personality and sense of humour made him a beloved figure among cricket fans worldwide and across generations.

Harold (Dickie) Bird acknowledges the well wishes of the crown from the balcony, after his final Test match at Lord's. Photo: Sean Dempsey

Source: Getty Images

"It is with profound sadness that The Yorkshire County Cricket Club announces the passing of Harold Dennis “Dickie” Bird MBE OBE, one of cricket’s most beloved figures, who died peacefully at home at the age of 92," the club statement reads on X.

Tributes poured in from fans and top personalities as they sent their condolences to Bird's family.

Fans mourn Bird's passing online

NonLeagueCrowd shared:

"Rest in Peace to one of the best #umpires ever from a time long before player reviews, ball tracking or snickometers!! Rest Well Dickie - it was some session in the field!!"

Saurav Trivedi reacted:

"The Indian team had the honour of giving this legend a "Guard of Honour" in his last test match as Umpire in 1996. RIP Dickie 💔"

Suzzane Watson commented:

"What a profound loss....he was the embodiment of cricket's spirit for so many of us....a true gentleman who loved the game deeply. Rest in peace... Dickie."

Sanjay Kohli said:

"Sad. Him with his golf cap will always be remembered. Rest in peace Mr Bird."

DineshRanbhise wrote:

"Very sorry to hear that! Heartfelt condolences 💐 and prayers to his family

Dealatrip responded:

"Deeply sad news of the passing of 'Dickie' Bird, a true cricketing legend. RIP Dickie, you will be fondly remembered. 💙"

maskartint added:

"Dickie has walked back to the pavilion, but his spirit and fairness will always be remembered 🏏."

